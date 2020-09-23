US Olympian Chloe Sutton Mackey Announces the Birth of her First Child

United States Olympian Chloe Sutton Mackey has given birth to her first child Andrew James Mackey alongside husband Jake Mackey.

Sutton announced the birth via her Instagram late at night on September 22, after sharing photos of her going into labor during the day, earlier than her expected October due date.



Sutton represented the United States at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. At the 2008 Bejing Games, she competed in the open water 10km event, finishing 22nd in a time of 2:02:13.6. In 2012, Sutton became the first American swimmer to qualify for the Olympics in both the pool events and open water events by competing in the 400m freestyle, where she finished 10th overall.

On February 3, 2015, Sutton announced her retirement from competitive swimming. However, she has remained very active within the sport, becoming the vice president of Fitter and Faster Swim Tours in 2018.

Sutton married her husband Jake Mackey on September 15, 2019 in a ceremony held just outside of Denver, Colorado, where they were residing at the time. About a month ago, they moved to Austin, Texas after Mackey was relocated for work.

Sutton’s birth announcement follows a recent trend amongst Olympic swimmers. Earlier this month, former World Record holder Ariana Kukors Smith announced the birth of her son Whitaker Michael Smith and World Record holder Cameron van der Burgh announced the birth of his son Harry David van der Burgh.