943 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH, UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING MEN & WOMEN

The University of Wyoming invites diverse applicants to consider our employment opportunities. We are also especially interested in candidates who have experience working with diverse populations and/or diverse initiatives.

FULL TIME AND PART TIME COACHES AT MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN THE HISTORIC FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA AREA

Stingrays Swimming is seeking enthusiastic Full-time and Part-time coaches to work with all of our groups from Developmental to Senior level at multiple locations all around the Historic Fredericksburg, VA.

HEAD ASSISTANT COACH OF MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Williams College, a Division III Institution and a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Coach of the nationally ranked Men’s and Women’s swimming programs. This is a full time, 10-month, term appointment with the possibility of renewal.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – FULL TIME

The candidate must be an enthusiastic motivator with a love for the sport who is able to work well with children and be able to communicate well with the swimmers and their parents. Candidate must also be willing to be an integral contributing member of a coaching team and possess strong organizational and communication skills. Candidates must be able to coach within a pre-established training progression for athletes. Other administrative responsibilities will include but are not limited to meet entries, meet operations, day to day office duties, marketing and special projects. The primary coaching duties will be with age group swimmers (PM Practices) however a few practices per week will be as an assistant senior coach (AM practices). Candidates will be on deck between 25 and 30 hours per week and will coach 8-10 practices per week over 6 days.

STINGRAY TEAM DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

The Sterling Stingray’s, is a year-round competitive swim team located in Sterling, Illinois. Administered by the Sterling Park District, the team currently is about 60 swimmers strong. The Stingrays have access to an indoor facility in Sterling which is comprised of a 6 lane 25 yard pool and separate diving well with a 1-meter diving board. During the summer, our “Elite” training group travels to Clinton, Iowa where the team has access to an outdoor 8 lane 50 meter pool for long course training. Further information on the team and our indoor facility can be found by visiting our website at www.sterlingstingrays.org and http://www.sterlingparks.org/location/duis-recreation-center/.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH-BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

Located on Bellingham Bay with Mount Baker as its backdrop, Bellingham (population 85,000) is the last major city before the Washington coastline meets the Canadian border. It’s 85 miles north of Seattle and 50 miles south of Vancouver, B.C. Bellingham is an acclaimed outdoor recreation haven and known for its subdued, healthy and authentic vibe. It’s been named “Best Place to Play Year Round,” “Adventure Town USA,” and “Best Place to Retire and Live,” by various media. While many come here to play hard and sweat, others take in the scenery, laid-back vibe and relax.

BUFFALO AREA AQUATIC CLUB (BAAC) ASSISTANT COACH

BAAC’s Assistant Coach will Collaborate with the team’s Head Coach to develop seasonal training plans for Novice, Age Group, and Advanced practice groups within the philosophy of BAAC’s program. design and conduct our Novice & Advanced groups, including developing and implementing dryland workouts. Create fun and engaging, yet challenging, skills-based practices. Attend all swim meets in which swimmer’s from under their direction are attending (usually one to two meets a month). Attend and participate in all staff meetings as requested by the Head Coach. Collaborate with the entire staff to develop benchmarks for measuring our swimmers’ improvement and increasing opportunities for all swimmers on the team.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Lemont Park District, located in Lemont, Illinois a southwest suburb of Chicago, is looking for a part-time Head Swim Coach for the 2018/2019 swim season. The Dolphins Swim Team has grown to a 140 swimmer team and is continually providing opportunities to allow swimmers to be the best they can be in and out of the pool. We have had many successful swimmers reach the Junior Olympics and Zones level of the championship series and are looking forward to more future successes.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-HEAD COACH

The Executive Director-Head Coach is responsible for the leading coaching and overall program of Cascade Swim Club (CSC) in a manner consistent with the Board’s direction and agreed-on Club philosophy. This position is responsible for creating and executing a strategy for CSC’s continuing success for all levels of swimmers, and organizing a qualified coaching staff to conduct the swimming program. The Executive Director – Head Coach will have responsibility for coaching at least 1 practice group and performing administrative duties as assigned by the Board.

AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENTAL SWIM COACH

Crimson Aquatics is focused on motivating, teaching, training and young athletes to achieve their potential in competitive swimming in the belief that this experience will provide “life skills” that will prove to be invaluable assets throughout their swimming career and adult life. We are looking for an individual who works well with others, is passionate about swimming and has strong communication and people skills. This individual will be dedicated to laying foundations necessary for athletes to be successful throughout their entire career.

YMCA OF GREATER FLINT SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

This lead coaching position at the YMCA of Greater Flint is a great opportunity to be part of a YMCA and swim team with a long track record of success. The YMCA of Greater Flint has been serving the Flint community for over 100 years and the Flint Falcons have been swimming for over 50 years. A successful candidate will build on this long legacy of competitive swimming and build a team of strong and confident swimmers and engaged and connected families.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

The Fort Belvoir Swim Team is a medium sized club located in the Potomac Valley LSC in Northern Virginia. We have facility locations in Alexandria, Springfield and Annandale. We are a club of 300 swimmers who wish to foster the love for the sport and not burn out swimmers with yardage. The team has been in existence since 1974 being one of the most established programs in the Potomac Valley LSC. We have many success stories and are seeking the appropriate candidate to continue this.

ACAC HEAD SITE COACH – FORT DODGE IOWA

ACAC Swim Team, a value-based, purpose-driven organization, is in search of an experience coach to join our staff and run the site in Fort Dodge Iowa. This is full time, salaried position, to directly coach Senior to Age Group athletes and help build the Fort Dodge Site program. Duties include be responsible for his/her own training groups throughout the season as well as leading and directing the rest of the program in Fort Dodge. In addition to being salaried, this position offers consistent hours, health benefits, and the opportunity to earn additional income through private lessons and opportunity to build a swim lesson program. Meet travel and required certifications are reimbursed.

CAL STATE EAST BAY ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING

California State University, East Bay’s beautiful main campus is located in the Hayward hills with panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay shoreline. Situated above the city of Hayward, the campus offers an ideal setting for teaching and learning and yet easy access to the many cities along the bay. The University has a satellite campus in Concord, a professional development center in Oakland and a significant presence online. Founded in 1957, California State University, East Bay is one of 23 universities of the California State University system (CSU). With an enrollment over 13,800 students, California State University, East Bay is recognized as a regionally engaged and globally oriented university with a strong commitment to academic innovation, student success, engaged and service learning, diversity, and sustainability.

HEAD SWIM COACH NEW AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM

Peak Swim Team is a non-profit, board-governed, coach/executive director charged swim team located in beautiful Woodland Park, CO. Our brand new, year-long swim team is seeking an experienced, dedicated, positive, year-round Head Coach. We are in the start-up phase: team practice and competition beginning in the September, 2018 swim season at our wonderful new community pool (Woodland Aquatic Center). The Head Coach would be an integral leader in growing our team within our community, and naming the Head Coach is required to join the USA/CO Swimming organization. The Head Coach will design, attend and coach practices, swim meets, and Peak Swim Team events.

HEAD COACH OF THE JONESBORO JETS AQUATIC CLUB

The Jonesboro Jets Aquatic Club (www.jonesborojets.com), located in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is searching for a head coach. The Jets currently has approximately 90+ swimmers from beginning level age group swimmers to swimmers competitive on the Sectional and Junior National levels. The team trains primarily at Arkansas State University and has additional community partners that provide pool availability in the summer and winter months. The Jets are a competitive year round USA swim club with a successful developmental and competitive AAU summer program. The Jets Aquatic Club is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and is supported by a parent-run volunteer board of directors.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Sweet Briar College is a liberal arts college for women of consequence, located in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains approximately 12 miles north of Lynchburg and 54 miles south of Charlottesville. Founded in 1901, the College boasts a modern core curriculum focused on women’s leadership in the 21st century and undergraduate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities, as well as a Master of Arts in Teaching. It is one of only two women’s colleges in the United States with an ABET-accredited engineering degree. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, Sweet Briar College is committed to enhancing our community and encourages applications from qualified individuals with varied backgrounds, experiences and ideas who would increase the diversity of the College.

ASSISTANT COACH

The Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club Assistant Coach must be motivated, energetic, and eager to learn, with a clear passion for teaching and working with children. The assistant coach will be working with athletes ages 4-18 with abilities ranging from the novice to Junior National Level athletes across two locations.

BUFFALO AREA AQUATIC CLUB BAAC SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

Buffalo Area Aquatic Club (BAAC) is looking for a fun, enthusiastic Head Coach who will lead our team to greatness! BAAC’s swimmers cover a range of skill levels from novice to Futures Championships qualifiers, and they need a head coach who can inspire every swimmer to do their best. Our goal is to have every swimmer leave practice wanting to come back tomorrow and end the season eager for the next to start! True excellence requires a love of the sport, and we expect our coach to make the challenge enjoyable. We want the assistant coaches to grow professionally under the Head Coach’s leadership. You will be coaching in our home pool at The University at Buffalo’s Alumni Arena, an NCAA Division I university and home to the UB Women’s Swimming and Diving team. Long-course time is built into the training schedule, and the facility itself is first-rate.

AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENTAL LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming, LP (WS) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Lead Swim Coach to direct/lead our advanced age group development swim group at Waterloo Swimming. This group of 70 swimmers are 9-12 year olds and ready for your leadership to help get them scoring at TAGS and STAGS. You will be responsible for working with an assistant coach helping you run this group.

NORTH COAST AQUATICS LEAD COACH

North Coast Aquatics is looking for an experienced coach to lead several groups of all ages (8-18yo) at one of our sites in north county San Diego. The position will start early Sept for the start of the short course season. The position would include approximately 20 hours deck (M-F) plus 5-10 admin hours each week. Coach must be available for meets at least once a month.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/ HEAD COACH

Head Coach and Full time swim instructor for children ages 4mos and up.

HEAD AGE GROUP / FRONT RANGE BARRACUDAS

Front Range Barracudas (CUDA-CO) is a level 3 USA Swim team located in North Metro Denver. CUDA is seeking energetic, passionate and qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach. Our ideal candidate possesses a strong work ethic and innovate approach to swimming and age group coaching. This position reports directly to the CUDA Head Coach. Expected start date is August 19, 2018.

HEAD COACH – TEDDINGTON SWIMMING CLUB – LONDON, ENGLAND

After nearly a decade as our Head Coach and Head of Swimming, Ed Sinclair is stepping back from daily responsibilities to focus on his family commitments and his own successful private swim business. As a result, Teddington Swimming Club is seeking a Head Coach to lead our overall swim programme and work with our existing team of talented and committed coaches.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB is looking for an age group coach full of enthusiasm for the sport of swimming, who is ready to learn and grow with our team. You will be primarily responsible for our group 11-14 years old but will also assist with other groups of various ages. The position requires a candidate with strong administrative, communication and people skills and values loyalty to the culture of the club. Candidate must be a team player with a positive attitude and passion for teaching stroke techniques. Must be patient, is a role model for swimmers of all ages and committed to fostering a positive and healthy environment.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic Assistant Coach to assist with growing our team. We are a Coach-owned, coach led swim club in NW Austin. We own a brand new 50 meter by 25 yard indoor swim center. We own our water! Our coaching staff comes from all over the country bringing thought leadership to our deck. Come join a swim club that’s is making a mark on USA Swimming!

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team is currently seeking an enthusiastic Assistant Age Group Swim Team Coach to work with developmental and age group swimmers. Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Age Group Coach is responsible for all aspects of coaching assigned age groups of the South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team program, including on-deck and at meets. Candidate must be a team player with a positive attitude and passion for teaching the fundamental stroke techniques. Must be patient with children, is a role model for swimmers of all ages and committed to fostering a positive and healthy environment.

DURANGO COLORADO HEAD COACHING POSITION

Durango is a vibrant town located in the southwest corner of Colorado and nestled in the San Juan Mountains with the Animas River running through it. Durango is a destination for all ages and all seasons. Summer brings endless hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, fly fishing, and river rafting opportunities. Durango is also home to Fort Lewis College, a 4-year liberal arts college with over 44 majors and 29 combined NCAA Division II sports teams and intercollegiate club teams.

SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The YMCA of Marquette County Swim Team is a year-round competitive swim program with about 100 Marquette-area athletes who train and compete September-March each year and about 40 athletes who train and compete May-August each year. The program includes a developmental group for ages 9 & Under (Future Stars) as well as Bronze, Silver, Gold and National groups. We use the YMCA, local high school and University pools for practices.

HEAD SWIM COACH – TULSA OK

Do you have a passion for Swimming and living a healthy way of life? We are looking for a passionate Head Swim Team Coach who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out.

CO HEAD COACH – GRENOBLE – FRANCE

The Nautic Club Alp’38 (NC ALP’38) is seeking a co Head Coach to lead our elite swim group in partnership with our Head coach (Guy La Rocca). The co Head coach is an integral part to the overall success and legacy of the team. He should have extensive coaching experience, a proven track record of excellence and a passion for working with people. He should have the ability to establish effective working relationships with the other Head Coach and the staff.

THUNDERBIRD AQUATIC CLUB HEAD COACH/YOUTH AQUATIC MANAGER

We are located in Anacortes, WA, a city of 16,000 situated on Fidalgo Island, which is connected to the mainland via state highway. We offer scenic views, a pristine environment, great schools, over fifty miles of maintained forest trails, fishing, kayaking, and whale watching, as well as easy proximity to a variety of cultural destinations—Seattle is ninety minutes to the south; Vancouver, BC a similar distance to the north.

SFU – FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH – NCAA II

Simon Fraser University, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II institution invites qualified candidates to apply for the full-time position of Assistant Coach, Swimming. Reporting to the Head Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming, this position is responsible for aiding the head coach in the development and coaching of the SFU Swimming program, within established guidelines, policies and procedures of Simon Fraser University and the Department of Athletics and Recreation.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

This is a position tailor-made for a young career coach – we are looking for a “coachable coach” full of enthusiasm for the sport, who is ready to learn and grow with our team. Our goal is to help you become the best possible coach you can be! You will get a high degree of ownership and authority over 2 training groups (one HS-aged, mostly freshmen and sophomores not yet ready for our Senior group; and our top 10&U training group); you will also coach alongside both our Head Coach and Head Age Group Coach, with plenty of opportunities to learn from them. Additionally, we value professional development and will cover expenses for career enrichment opportunities, including local and national coaching clinics, sabbaticals to learn from other teams, and/or additional classwork.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – WESTERN ACADEMY OF BEIJING

WAB is a leading international IB curriculum school with an enrollment of 1350 students aged 3-18. The student body includes over 50 nationalities and the teaching faculty 22 nationalities. The Aquatics Director is responsible to the Athletics and Activities Director for overseeing the WAB aquatics activity programs. The Aquatics Director will manage the daily operations of the pool and ensure a safe, healthy, stimulating and attractive aquatic environment for all WAB programs. He or she will be responsible for the pool as a facility and resource for the school. Actively promote and provide leadership and support for all PE aquatics programs and ASA activities. The Aquatics Director will be directly responsible for the TigerSharks Swim Team.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the full-time position of Head Age Group Coach. This individual will work with our head coach to develop the whole team, and will work specifically with the 12-under program. This position requires a candidate with strong administrative, communication and people skills.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

This position is responsible for assisting with all phases of the Division I Women’s Swimming program at the University of Richmond. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching and student-athlete skill development, recruiting, administrative tasks related to the operation of the program, and providing a positive collegiate experience for student-athletes.

UNIV OF DENVER HILLTOPPERS ASST COACH

The University of Denver Hilltoppers are looking to hire 1-2 part time coaches. Positions range from senior assistant coach to group lead coaches of various ages ranging from athletes to 10&U to senior. We would like to begin training for new staff during summer months with full responsibilities beginning in late August/early September of 2018. Our club is a very stable environment. We are owned and operated by the University of Denver. We do not have a parent board. Head Coach Shawn Smith has coached at DU since 1994, and has been Head Coach since 2001. Our team of just over 300 athletes has been recognized as a Gold medal club in the club excellence program three of the last ten years.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

