Pro Swim Series – Columbus: Day 2 Prelims Real-Time Recaps

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)

Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)

The psych sheets have remained mostly in-tact, with the notable exception of Cody Miller in the 200 breaststroke, in pre-meet movement on day 2 of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Columbus.

Among the names that will be in action on day 2, where both genders will race the 100 fly, 400 free, 200 breast, and 100 free, are double 2017 World Champion Chase Kalisz, though he won’t be swimming his primary IM races, and instead focusing on the 200 breaststroke – one of his secondary races.

Also racing will be America’s top 2 sprint breaststrokers from last year, albeit in their non-dominant 200 meter distance, Lilly King and Katie Meili. That should be a good warmup for the 100 breaststroke that comes on Saturday.

There’s no Katie Ledecky at this meet, but still a deep women’s distance crew including Leah Smith, Allison Schmitt, Cierra Runge, and Becca Mann in the 400. Schmitt and Runge will double up in the 100 free, where among the swimmers they’ll see include Mallory Comerford, Margo Geer, and Kelsi Dahlia.

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Women’s 400 Free – Prelims

Men’s 400 Free – Prelims

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims