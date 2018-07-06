Aussie Swimmer Jack McLoughlin Gets Set for Pan Pacs

Courtesy of Way Funky Company

Australian distance swimmer Jack McLoughlin continues to demonstrate his progression up the ranks of Australian men’s swimming with a win in the 800m freestyle at the Australian Pan Pac Trials in Adelaide. McLoughlin won gold over Mack Horton in a time of 7:54.25 and claimed silver in the 400m freestyle behind Elijah Wittington in a time of 3:47.74. We caught up with McLoughlin after he’d finished racing to get his take on his performance this week.

“I felt the week went really well considering I came into trials under some tough work, hitting lots of kms and putting in a lot of quality work,” McLoughlin said. “I came to the meet just trying to get some more training under my belt for Pan Pacs in five weeks, with no taper or shave down, and was able to do some pretty fast times for me in season. Around five weeks out from the Commonwealth Games trials, before I tapered, I was around 3:50/3:51 for my 400 so I was really stoked with my 3:47. It shows that the work I’m doing is on the right track. So hopefully I can see some even better results in five weeks’ time in Japan.”

“I was really disappointed with how my World Championships went last year. I may have pushed myself a bit too far trying to do open water and pool swimming, as well as a lot of travel that year. But for the 800 I was only a second slower than I was at Worlds so considering I am in full training with no taper I know I’m in great shape and can’t wait for Pan Pacs now.”

“This was my first time racing in the new Funky Trunks APEX Predator suit other than time trials at home and I really loved them. As a distance swimmer it’s really important for suits to be comfortable and these are just that. In a 1500 you do 29 turns, so a lot of the time I get really bad pains after my race from suits digging into my gut every time I turn, but these were just right and felt really nice. The Predator covers a lot of skin which is what I love since material is faster than skin so you have to get every bit you can.”

McLoughlin is part of the 33 member Australian team set to compete at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan from August 9th-14th.

