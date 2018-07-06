Cody Miller Scratches 200 Breast in Friday Morning’s Prelims

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)

Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)

Meet site

Meet info

Live Results

Psych sheet

The first prelims session of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series’ final stop in Columbus, Ohio, will feature 4 different preliminary events for each gender – the 100 fly, 400 free, 200 breast, and 100 free.

There were only two scratches bordering on significant for the morning heats. One is Kentucky butterflier David Dingess, who was the 10th seed in the men’s 100 fly at 54.00. That leaves Dingess with no swims on Friday morning.

The other is U.S. National Teamer and Olympic medalist Cody Miller, who pulled out of the 200 breaststroke. He was the 2nd seed in that race at 2:09.91, behind fellow Olympian Chase Kalisz (2:09.90) – who after Thursday’s 1500 is 1 point behind Zane Grothe (and one of only two able to win) for the lead in the series points.

Miller also has entries in the 50 free and 100 breast later in the meet.