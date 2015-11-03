6 Tips for Swim Parents on Why Swimmers Quit

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham
Every year, tens of millions of kids sign up for sports in the United States. Several studies say that 70 percent of these kids will quit playing sports by age 13—and never play again. I wonder what the numbers are for swimming? And worldwide? I doubt it’s much better. Take a look at your swim team. You may notice less swimmers in their last years of high school than in younger age groups.
Why do kids quit swimming? The number one reason: “It’s no longer fun.” Kids would rather do something else. A former coach told me he lost many high school swimmers once they started dating or got a car.
Here are six parent tips on why kids think swimming is no longer fun:
One
Kids want to be with their friends.
If they don’t have a few close friends on their team, it can be hard. Maybe their close friends moved or switched teams. Teammates can help make practice fun. Hopefully, team bonding is encouraged and there are fun activities that bring teammates together.
Two
Too much parental pressure—or not enough!
Parenting is a balancing act. We cannot be overly, emotionally invested in our kids’ performance. Yet, we have to be interested enough to get our kids to practice and meets and watch once in awhile. I’ve seen both ends of the spectrum and either one can take the fun out of swimming for your child.
Three
The drive home.
I’ve read countless articles that say the ride home from a competition can be the reason why kids quit. Parents may rehash what their children did well and what they need to work on. They might criticize the coach or officials and blame them for less than stellar results. Experts recommend letting your kids have some time to let their own thoughts sink in. You may want to say something like, “I love watching you swim,” or “What did you like about today?” What worked for us was blasting our kids’ favorite music all the way home and inviting their friends for the drive, too.
Four
Not getting any better.
If your swimmer is comparing themselves with teammates, he or she may feel they aren’t good enough. It’s only natural that kids will compare. They are in the lanes with their teammates and competing with them at meets. Kids are all different and they improve at different ages. But, it’s hard for your swimmers to stay passionate if they don’t believe in themselves.
Five
Too much homework.
Not all kids can handle four to five hours of homework or more per night, practice every afternoon, plus a.m. practice. Some kids thrive with a demanding schedule, but it’s not for everyone. It all depends on the child. I enjoyed teachers who understood kids have busy lives and did all their work in class. Too bad there aren’t more teachers with that attitude.
Six
The coach.
Your kids may lose a coach they connected with. Or, your swimmers may think their coach has favorites and they aren’t one of them. Coaches can lead the way to success and help your swimmer improve, but as one of my kids’ coaches explained, “You swim because you love it. You cannot let a coach determine how you feel about swimming.”
At some point, our kids will decide if swimming is their passion, and if it is, nothing will keep them out of the pool.
Why do you think swimmers quit at age 13 or older?
Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.
I am facing this now with my sophmore in high school. She loves swimming but also loves math, science and engineering. There isn’t enough time for everything. Some of the reasons kids quit are because they have a passion that trumps swimming. Fortunately, we have a head coach who understands swim as a priority hobby and exercise.
This is a very accurate description. I swam for 10 years, and sometimes things just get old. People, on the other hand, people grow. I wouldn’t say quitting swimming was a bad thing, swimming made me a better person and the discipline it teaches is amazing. So when your kid chooses to quit, ask him or her “why?”, and please, understand and be happy for them.
I quit swimming at the age of 15, and I was at a good state. I was at the “top of my game”. But I don’t regret anything about quitting because swimming taught me enough of what I need to know.
I am planning on quitting right now. I had to switch teams and I don’t get along with my new team, coach, and schedule. But what did you do afterwards to stay fit? At the moment I am 15 and swim 4.5 hours a day so simply stopping all activity isn’t an option for me and my diet.
Thanks.
swimming sucks. I hate it and I’m planning on quitting jr year