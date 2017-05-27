Could the French Not Qualify Any Relays for World Championships?

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS
- Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017
- Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg
- 50-meter course
- Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM
- Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun
- FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds
For the first time in as long as anyone can remember, the French Federation (FFN) may not take any relays to the World Championships in Budapest this summer. Already, both the men’s and womens’ 4×200 meter freestyle relays missed the FFN’s time standards based on the performances, in the A finals, of the top four 200 freestylers. The women were only off by .80 but the men missed the mark by 4.3 seconds.
The French men are unlikely to have the chance to defend their world championship title in the 4×100 free either, as their add-up times from yesterday’s A final took the top four over the minimum standard by .57.
The three relays that are still in play are the men’s 4×100 medley and the women’s 4×100 free and 4×100 medley.
- Women’s 4×100 free: If the top four freestylers all go at their best times, the women will qualify for Budapest with a margin of .37.
- Women’s 4×100 medley: Béryl Gastaldello helped the French squad with a huge swim in the 100 fly yesterday, but France has a dearth of breaststrokers. Even if the winner of the 100 back and the 100 free goes right at their personal best times, the women would still be about .91 short of the standard.
- Men’s 4×100 medley: All the pressure rests with Mehdy Metella, who needs to break his own French national record in the 100 fly today with an enormous 51.08 in order to the men to qualify.
Italics = Theoretical best times, not yet swum in finals
|Women’s 4×100 free
|PBs
|Men’s 4×100 free
|A final
|Charlotte Bonnet
|53.80
|Mehdy Metella
|48.23
|Béryl Gastaldello
|53.98
|Jérémy Stravius
|48.68
|Anna Santamans
|54.93
|Clément Mignon
|49.09
|Cloé Hache
|55.27
|Nosy Pelagie
|49.76
|3:37.98
|3:15.76
|Standard
|3:38.35
|Standard
|3:15.19
|Margin
|-0:00.37
|Margin
|+0:00.57
|Men’s 4×200 free
|A final
|Men’s 4×200 free
|A final
|Charlotte Bonnet
|1:55.80
|Jonathan Atsu
|1:48.15
|Margaux Fabre
|1:58.70
|Jordan Pothain
|1:48.66
|Alizée Morel
|1:59.93
|Lory Bourelly
|1:48.83
|Manon Viguier
|2:01.30
|Clément Mignon
|1:49.30
|7:55.73
|7:14.94
|Standard
|7:54.93
|Standard
|7:10.60
|Margin
|+0:00.80
|Margin
|+0:04.34
|Men’s 4×100 medley
|A final + PBs
|Men’s 4×100 medley
|A final + PBs
|Back- Camille Gheorghiu
|1:00.74
|Back- Benjamin Stasiulis
|54.79
|Breast- Fanny Deberghes
|1:09.18
|Breast- Théo Bussière
|1:00.62
|Fly- Béryl Gastaldello
|58.03
|Fly- Mehdy Metella
|51.08
|Free- Charlotte Bonnet
|53.80
|Free- Jérémy Stravius
|48.68
|4:01.75
|3:35.17
|Standard
|4:00.84
|Standard
|3:35.17
|Margin
|+0:00.91
|Margin
|0:00.00
Well, W4X100 was a wash-out with Bonnet’s 53,65PB offset by Gastaldello’s 54.55 and 3rd/4th at 55.13 & 55.24 left them at 3.38.57 (0.22 shy). Likewise Metella’s 51.36 100fly, in itself, was a excellent swim but left the M4X100 AT 3.35.45 (0.28 short).
Not looking good unless they decide to disregard their own QT standards and take those relays that were within a 0.5sec (W4X100, M4XMED) or even those within 1sec (M4X100,W4X200). Bonnet’s 100fr PB does help the W4XMED somewhat but still requiring a PB in excess of 0.5sec to make the QT