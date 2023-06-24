Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

59th Settecolli Trophy: Day 1 Photo Vault

Comments: 2

2023 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

Hello readers on the other side of the world!

I am here in Rome, in front of what many call the most beautiful pool in the world. So many challenges await us in these three days of competition, and I hope you will enjoy experiencing the action with us with the best photos of the 2023 Settecolli Trophy.

STEENBERGEN-Marrit

STEENBERGEN-Marrit
59º Trofeo Settecolli
Stadio Del Nuoto
Roma
courtesy of Fabio Cetti

TES SCHOUTEN

TES SCHOUTEN
59º Trofeo Settecolli
Stadio Del Nuoto
Roma
Courtesy of Fabio Cetti

Siobhan Haughey

Siobhan Haughey
59º Trofeo Settecolli
Stadio Del Nuoto
Roma
courtesy of Fabio Cetti

MATZERATH-Lucas

MATZERATH-Lucas
59º Trofeo Settecolli
Stadio Del Nuoto
Roma
courtesy of Fabio Cetti

LORENZO ZAZZERI courtesy of Giorgio Scala Deepbluemedia

Sarah Sjostrom courtesy of Giorgio Scala Deepbluemedia

Ben Proud
courtesy of Giorgio Scala Deepbluemedia

Sarah Sjostrom
courtesy of Giorgio Scala Deepbluemedia

Reona Aoki
courtesy of Giorgio Scala Deepbluemedia

THOMAS CECCON
Courtesy of Giorgio Scala Deepbluemedia

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MIKE IN DALLAS
41 minutes ago

Ma che ne dici di qualche foto della “piscina più bella del mondo”?
How about a few fotos of the most beautiful pool in the world?

0
0
Reply
Giusy Cisale
Author
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
1 minute ago

I asked the photographers and they said they will take spectacular pictures of the pool just for you during tonight’s finals 😉

0
0
Reply

About Giusy Cisale

Giusy Cisale

 GIUSY  CISALE Giusy Cisale graduated high school at the Italian Liceo Classico "T.L. Caro" where she was engaged in editing the school magazine. In 2002, she was among the youngest law graduates of the  Federico II University of Naples (ITA). She began her career as a Civil Lawyer, becoming licensed to practice law …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!