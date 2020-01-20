4 Upsets, 1 Overtime Thriller Highlight Women’s Water Polo Opening Weekend

Of the 32 games on Week 1 of the collegiate women’s water polo schedule, 18 pitted a pair of ranked teams against each other. Five games were one-goal decisions and four contests ended in upsets, one of which saw #13 UC San Diego best #4 Cal 14-13 in sudden death.
Upsets
- #11 UC Santa Barbara def. #2 UCLA 9-8 – UCSB scored first, but trailed 4-3 after the first quarter. The Gauchos tied it up three minutes into the second period and scored three more times – care of Sarah Snyder, Dani Kauahi and Kate Coski – to take control at 7-4 at the half. After a silent third quarter for both sides, Abbi Hill broke through for UCLA less than a minute in. Snyder answered for UCSB a minute later. The teams traded goals again leading to a 9-6 Gaucho lead with 3:31 to play. Katrina Drake (2:14) and Hill (1:11) brought the Bruins within one, but could not complete the comeback. Snyder put in four goals for UCSB, while Hill and Drake each logged a hat trick for the Bruins. The victory marked UCSB’s first against UCLA since 1995.
- #5 UC Irvine def. #4 Cal 12-7 – The Anteaters outscored the Bears 8-4 over the final three quarters to secure the victory. UCI led 4-3 after the first eight minutes, but poured in four goals in the second stanza, two by Juliana Shackelford, to pull away. Seven players scored for UC Irvine, including two goal efforts from Shackelford, Nina Flynn, Piper Smith, Megan Falcon and Tara Prentice. Brigit Mulder led all scorers with a hat trick for Cal.
- #13 UC San Diego def. #4 Cal 14-13 3OT Sudden Victory – In a game that featured nine ties and seven lead changes, UCSD boasted the biggest lead of the day at 4-1 with 2:31 to play in the first quarter. The Bears tied it up at 4 by the end of the first period before taking a 5-4 lead on a Brigit Mulder penalty early in the second (6:47). Taylor Onstott and Ciara Franke put the Tritons back up 6-5, but Cal went ahead 8-6 with two minutes to go in the half. Onstott scored twice as UCSD went up 9-8. Cal surged ahead 10-9 with goals from Sophie Leggett (2:26) and Hannah DeRose (1:26). Onstott knotted the score at 11 with 2:13 to play to force overtime. The teams traded goals in the first extra stanza. In the second overtime, Onstott put the Tritons up 13-12 with 55 seconds left, only to see Claire Sonne score with 15 seconds to play to force the sudden victory period. Franke scored the game winner for UCSD, notching her career high fifth score of the game. Onstott added four goals and Grace Pevehouse scored three times for the Tritons, while Sonne, Leggett and Mulder each posted a hat trick in the loss for Cal.
- #14 Fresno State def. #12 Loyola Marymount 8-6 – The Bulldogs scored five goals in the second quarter to vault ahead 7-2 before holding off a 4-1 LMU run for the victory. Fresno State used three powerplay goals and a penalty to take the lead in the second stanza. Down 8-3 with 2:28 to go in the third quarter, the Lions began their comeback, first scoring on a 7:30 left in the game on an Abbey Grosse even strength goal and then adding a pair of penalties (Grosse 3:39 and Alena Sanchez 2:49). LMU missed a third penalty try with 45 seconds to go and had two other shots saved down the stretch. Emily Diacono netted two goals for Fresno State, while Sanchez and Grosse each scored twice for LMU.
Overtime
Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 1 Results
|Jan. 17.
|UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
|Noon
|Ottawa (Ariz.) vs. Iona
|Iona 16-4
|1:15 p.m.
|#22 Cal State Northridge vs. #25 Azusa Pacific
|Cal State Northridge 7-6
|4:15 p.m.
|Ottawa (Ariz.) vs. #25 Azusa Pacific
|Azusa Pacific 24-8
|5:30 p.m.
|#22 Cal State Northridge at #2 UCLA
|UCLA 16-6
|9 p.m.
|#2 UCLA at #11 UC Santa Barbara
|UC Santa Barbara 9-8
|Jan. 18.
|1 p.m.
|Sonoma State at #18 San Jose State
|San Jose State 21-7
|2:30 p.m.
|#2 Stanford at #18 San Jose State
|Stanford 13-5
|4 p.m.
|#2 Stanford vs. Sonoma State (at San Jose State)
|Stanford 18-6
|Hawaii Invite (Honolulu, Hawaii)
|3:30 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount at #6 Hawaii
|Hawaii 21-5
|5 p.m.
|#14 Fresno State vs. #23 Marist
|Fresno State 9-5
|9:30 p.m.
|#23 Marist at #12 Loyola Marymount
|Loyola Marymount 14-8
|11 p.m.
|#14 Fresno State at #6 Hawaii
|Hawaii 15-5
|UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
|11:30 a.m.
|#22 Cal State Northridge at #7 Michigan
|Michigan 8-7
|12:45 p.m.
|#2 UCLA vs. #13 UC San Diego
|UCLA 8-6
|1:30 p.m.
|#5 UC Irvine vs. #4 Cal
|UC Irvine 12-7
|2 p.m.
|Iona vs. #11 UC Santa Barbara
|UC Santa Barbara 12-4
|3:15 p.m.
|#22 Cal State Northridge vs. Ottawa (Ariz.)
|Cal State Northridge 14-3
|5 p.m.
|#7 Michigan vs. #5 UC Irvine
|UC Irvine 14-9
|5 p.m.
|Iona vs. #2 UCLA
|UCLA 16-4
|6:15 p.m.
|#4 Cal at #11 UC Santa Barbara
|Cal 8-5
|6:30 p.m.
|Ottawa (Ariz.) vs. #13 UC San Diego
|UC San Diego 18-0
|Jan. 19.
|UC Davis Tournament (Davis, Calif.)
|2 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific vs. Santa Clara
|Santa Clara 13-7
|5 p.m.
|Santa Clara at #10 UC Davis
|UC Davis 11-4
|8 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific at #10 UC Davis
|UC Davis 14-5
|UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
|11:30 a.m.
|#7 Michigan vs. #4 Cal
|Cal 8-7
|12:45 p.m.
|Iona vs. #13 UC San Diego
|UC San Diego 19-8
|2 p.m.
|Ottawa (Ariz.) vs. #2 UCLA
|UCLA 14-2
|3:15 p.m.
|#7 Michigan at #11 UC Santa Barbara
|Michigan 9-7
|5 p.m.
|#13 UC San Diego vs. #4 Cal
|UC San Diego 14-13 3OT
|6:15 p.m.
|Ottawa (Ariz.) vs. #11 UC Santa Barbara
|UC Santa Barbara 19-2
|Hawaii Invite (Honolulu, Hawaii)
|2 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount vs. #14 Fresno State
|Fresno State 8-6
|3:15 p.m.
|#23 Marist at #6 Hawaii
|Hawaii 22-8
