4 Upsets, 1 Overtime Thriller Highlight Women’s Water Polo Opening Weekend

Water Polo Euros: Netherlands Clinches Group ‘B’, Russia Downs Greece The Netherlands won Group B thanks to a surprisingly easy victory against Spain in the decisive match on the last day in the women’s prelims.

US Women Back In Win Column, Men Fall Short As Water Polo Wraps in Brisbane The USA Women’s National Team got back in the win column today with a 10-7 win over Australia to close out a three-game series in Brisbane.

Hungary Clinches First Place, Slovakia Writes History At Water Polo Euros Hungary clinched the first place in Group A after winning a brilliant game against Greece.

Hosszu Wins Record 7th Hungary Sportswoman of the Year; Milak Wins Men’s Honor Katinka Hosszu made history in many ways in 2019, and this week added one more superlative to her resume: the most Hungarian Sportswoman of the Year awards.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Season Begins with 15 Ranked Teams in Action Eighteen of the 32 collegiate women’s water polo opening weekend matches pit two ranked teams against each other, including three top 10 affairs.

News & Notes from the Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Offseason With the 2020 collegiate women’s water polo season beginning in earnest this weekend, SwimSwam breaks down the top headlines from the offseason.