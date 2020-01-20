Akron Women Trounce Eastern Michigan at Home on Senior Day

AKRON V. EASTERN MICHIGAN

January 18, 2020

Akron, Ohio

SCY

Results

SCORES Akron 175, EMU 125



The Akron women hosted Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday, putting together a solid win.

On senior day, senior Jackie Pash finished on top in two events, as did sophomore Andrea Fischer. Pash first took the 200 free, going 1:51.76 to win easily. Then, in the 200 IM, she was 2:05.42 for the win there. Pash also swam the 200 back, going 2:03.50 to take fourth.

Fischer, meanwhile, swept the breaststrokes, going 1:04.81 in the 100 and 2:19.52 in the 200.

Sarah Watson was a third double-winner for the Zips. She swam two very different freestyle races, showcasing her versatility with a 23.64 in the 50 free and then a 4:59.90 in the 500 free. She was almost caught at the end of the 500 by EMU’s Alyssa Shugarman, who split a 28 on the final 50 but ultimately came up just short (5:00.16).

Casey Gavigan led the way for the EMU Eagles, winning both backstroke races. She was 54.98 in the 100, coming back from behind and almost negative-splitting her race, and then she went 1:59.25 in the 200, also coming from behind to grab that win.

Akron would win both butterfly races, though, with Jessica Bonezzi in the 100 (57.08) and Paulina Nogaj in the 200 (1:59.54).

The Zips also dominated the relays, going 1-2 in the 200 medley and winning the 400 free relay by almost five seconds with a 50.68 third leg from Nogaj.