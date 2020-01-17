4 of Top 6 Seeds in Women’s 400 IM Scratch on Friday in Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets
There were a number of high-profile scratches from Thursday’s first prelims session, but no event was hit as hard as the women’s 400 IM. There, 4 of the top 6 seeds have pulled out. #1 seed Ella Eastin, #3 seed Emily Overholt, #4 seed Makayla Sargent and #6 Tess Cieplucha have all pulled out of the 400 IM. None of those 4 swimmers have other entries on Friday – Overholt also scratched as the 8th seed in the 200 free.
Also pulling out of that women’s 200 free is Katie McLaughlin, who scratched both the 200 free (5th seed) and 100 fly (3rd seed), which also leaves her with no swims on Friday.
The biggest scratch on the men’s side is Vini Lanza, who dropped his only entry, the 100 fly, where he was scheduled to be the 3rd seed. Notably, Luca Urlando has been removed from Friday’s heat sheets – he announced earlier this week that he dislocated his shoulder and will spend the next few months rehabbing it.
Other High Day 1 Scratches:
- 15-year old Claire Tuggle scratched out of her only entry Friday, the 200 free. She also dropped the 800 free on Thursday.
- Melanie Margalis has scratched out of the 100 breast (5th seed) and will focus on the 200 free on Friday morning. She dropped the 100 breast at this meet last year as well, but in 2019 she swam the 400 IM on this day of the meet, but this year she won’t race the 400 IM. She broke the American Record in short course meters in the 400 IM during the 2019 International Swimming League season and also swam a 4:37 in long course at the U.S. Open in December.
- There were 2 men who scratched out of the top 10 in the 100 breaststroke. One is Russian swimmer Evgenii Somov, a junior at Louisville, which doesn’t have a meet this weekend. The other is Olympic gold medalist and American Record holder in the event Kevin Cordes, who was due to be the 5th seed. Cordes is listed in the psych sheets as a member of the University of Georgia-based Athens Bulldog Swim Club.
Leave a Reply