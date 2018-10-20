3 Mental Tips for Having a Great Practice

As a swimmer, you train and practice much more than you actually compete, so being able to get yourself into the right frame of mind and get the most out of yourself in a practice is key. In this video, I talk about 3 mental tips you can use to help you have a great practice on any given day.

About Will Jonathan

Will Jonathan is the owner and founder of Green Rhythm Swimming, a professional mental coaching service that provides world-class coaching on the mental aspects of swimming to swimmers from the age group level all the way through to the Olympic level. His past and present clients are age-group national champions, NCAA D1 All-Americans, International swimmers competing for their countries, and Olympic swimmers. He is also the mental coach for the Florida State University Swim team.

