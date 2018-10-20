WVU’s David Dixon Blasts 1:43 200 Fly In Opening Day Of Double Dual

Big East vs Big 12 (Day One)

October 20-21st

WVU Natatorium, Morgantown, WV

Short Course Yards

Results

West Virginia hosted Xavier and Seton Hall for the first day of a 2-day meet on Friday, October 19th. On day 1, West Virginia broke 2 of its own pool records. The Mountaineers men’s 200 medley relay of Angelo Russo (22.73), Tristen Disibio (25.15), David Dixon (20.96), and Merwane Elmerini (19.93) combined for a 1:28.77, smashing the pool record of 1:29.94. That time comes in less than 3 seconds off WVU’s team record of 1:25.97, set last season.

Dixon, a sophomore, followed up that speedy 20.96 fly split with a nation-leading 1:43.81 in the 200 fly, shattering his own pool record of 1:45.80. Dixon came in 22nd at the NCAAs last season in the 200 fly, posting a 1:43.02. His personal best is 1:42.50, which he swam at the Big 12 Conference Championships last season. His 100 splits on Friday were 49.40/54.40, compared to 49.02/53.48 when he swam his best time. Dixon’s time is now the fastest in the NCAA this season, leading #2 Andrew Seliskar (1:44.26) by nearly half a second.

Disibio posted a quick 55.58 to win the men’s 100 breast, coming in over a second faster than the runner-up, West Virginia teammate Fausto Huerta (56.92). Russo took the men’s 100 back with a 49.64, marking himself as the only swimmer in the field to break 50 seconds.

Morgan Bullock, an NCAA B-finalist in the women’s 200 fly last year started out her session with a 24.93 fly split on the 200 medley relay. Bullock then swam a 2:00.53 to win the women’s 200 fly by 5 seconds. Bullock boasts a best time of 1:54.13 in the 200 fly, which she swam at the Big 12 Championships last season.