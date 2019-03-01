Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

24 Ranked Matchups, 2 Top 10 Affairs Lead Water Polo Week 6 Slate

#1 USC, #5 Hawaii, #9 Arizona State and #22 San Diego State have the weekend off, but the remainder of the Top 25 will scatter throughout the country for Week 6 women’s water polo matches.

24 contests involve two Top 25 teams, including Top 10 affairs between #6 Pacific and #7 Michigan and #3 Cal and #4 UCLA. The latter is a rematch of last week’s third place contest at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, which prompted the teams to switch rankings as the then #4 Bears won in overtime.

Tournaments are slated for Bloomington, Indiana (Indiana Classic); Cambridge, Massachusetts (Harvard Invitational); Pomona, Claremont and LaVerne, California (Pomona Convergence Tournament); Ann Arbor, Michigan (Wolverine Invitational); and Springfield, Ohio (CWPA West Regional Conference Tournament).

The Pomona Convergence Tournament features 25 teams competing in 45 matches across the three locations: Pomona Pitzer Haldeman Pool, CMS Axelrood Pool and LaVerne’s Las Flores Park. #8 UC Irvine, #12 Loyola Marymount and RV Azusa Pacific are the standouts of the field.

The Indiana Classic begins on Friday with a single match between the host #20 Hoosiers and Salem and continues with six more contests both Saturday and Sunday. The field includes #15 Wagner and #23 Cal State Northridge along with the host side.

The Harvard Invitational opens with a meeting between the #15 host Crimson and RV Brown. #11 UC Davis, #18 Princeton, #24 Bucknell and #24 Cal Baptist also join in the action.

In Ann Arbor, Michigan, the #7 Wolverines play host to #6 Pacific, #13 Fresno State, #14 UC San Diego, #15 Long Beach State and #21 Marist in a 14-match event.

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video
Feb. 27
4 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Occidental
7 p.m. Cal Lutheran Caltech Watch
7 p.m. LaVerne Redlands Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Chapman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch
Feb. 28
4 p.m. Siena Redlands Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. McKendree Redlands Live Stats Watch
March 1.
9 p.m. Santa Clara #2 Stanford Live Stats
Indiana Classic (Bloomington, Indiana)
7 p.m. Salem #20 Indiana Live Stats Watch
Harvard Invitational (Cambridge, Mass.)
7:30 p.m. RV Brown #15 Harvard Watch
Pomona Convergence Tournament (at Pomona-Pitzer, CMS, LaVerne)
1 p.m. RV Azusa Pacific VMI Live Stats Watch
1 p.m. Occidental Villanova Watch
1 p.m. Cal Tech Grove City Live Stats Watch
2:15 p.m. Chapman Sonoma State Watch
2:15 p.m. Cal State Monterey Bay Cal Lutheran Watch
2:15 p.m. LaVerne McKendree Live Stats Watch
3:30 p.m. Fresno Pacific LaSalle Watch
3:30 p.m. Whittier Siena Watch
3:30 p.m. Concordia (CA) St. Francis Brooklyn Live Stats Watch
4:45 p.m. Cal Tech Villanova Live Stats Watch
4:45 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer RV Azusa Pacific Live Stats Watch
4:45 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps #12 Loyola Marymount Live Stats Watch
6 p.m. #8 UC Irvine Chapman Watch
6 p.m. Occidental VMI Live Stats Watch
6 p.m. Grove City LaVerne Live Stats Watch
7:15 p.m. Concordia (CA) LaSalle Live Stats Watch
7:15 p.m. Cal Lutheran McKendree Live Stats Watch
7:15 p.m. Cal State Monterey Bay Whittier Watch
8:30 p.m. Siena Fresno Pacific Watch
8:30 p.m. #12 Loyola Marymount St. Francis Brooklyn Watch
9:45 p.m. #8 UC Irvine Pomona-Pitzer Watch
9:45 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Sonoma State Live Stats Watch
March 2.
3 p.m. Santa Clara #19 San Jose State Live Stats
Indiana Classic (Bloomington, Indiana)
10 a.m. Mercyhurst #20 Indiana Live Stats Watch
11:20 a.m. #23 Cal State Northridge #15 Wagner Live Stats
12:40 p.m. Cal State East Bay Salem Live Stats
3:20 p.m. Salem Mercyhurst Live Stats
4:40 p.m. Cal State East Bay #23 Cal State Northridge Live Stats
6 p.m. #15 Wagner #20 Indiana Live Stats Watch
Wolverine Invitational (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
9 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) #13 Fresno State Live Stats
10:15 a.m. #14 UC San Diego #7 Michigan Live Stats Watch
11:30 a.m. #21 Marist #15 Long Beach State Live Stats
3:30 p.m. #6 Pacific Saint Francis (PA) Live Stats
4:45 p.m. #15 Long Beach State #13 Fresno State Live Stats
6 p.m. #21 Marist #14 UC San Diego Live Stats
7:15 p.m. #6 Pacific #7 Michigan Live Stats Watch
Pomona Convergence Tournament (at Pomona-Pitzer, CMS, LaVerne)
Noon Occidental Siena Watch
Noon Sonoma State LaSalle Watch
Noon Cal Tech Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats Watch
1:15 p.m. St. Francis Brooklyn Fresno Pacific Live Stats Watch
1:15 p.m. Chapman Grove City Watch
1:15 p.m. #12 Loyola Marymount VMI Live Stats Watch
2:30 p.m. LaVerne Villanova Live Stats Watch
2:30 p.m. Whittier McKendree Watch
2:30 p.m. RV Azusa Pacific #10 UC Santa Barbara Live Stats Watch
3:45 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer Redlands Watch
3:45 p.m. Cal State Monterey Bay Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats Watch
3:45 p.m. Concordia (CA) Penn State Behrend Live Stats Watch
5 p.m. #12 Loyola Marymount Sonoma State Watch
5 p.m. Occidental Grove City Watch
5 p.m. Cal Tech Siena Live Stats Watch
6:15 p.m. Whittier St. Francis Brooklyn Watch
6:15 p.m. Chapman LaSalle Watch
6:15 p.m. Villanova Fresno Pacific Live Stats Watch
7:30 p.m. Penn State Behrend Redlands Watch
7:30 p.m. Concordia (CA) McKendree Watch
7:30 p.m. LaVerne VMI Live Stats Watch
8:45 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer #10 UC Santa Barbara Watch
8:45 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps RV Azusa Pacific Live Stats Watch
Harvard Invitational (Cambridge, Mass.)
8 a.m. Gannon University of Toronto Watch
9:15 a.m. #24 Bucknell Iona Watch
10:30 a.m. #15 Harvard #18 Princeton Watch
11:45 a.m. RV Brown #11 UC Davis Watch
1 p.m. University of Toronto Iona Watch
2:15 p.m. #24 Cal Baptist #15 Harvard Live Stats Watch
3:30 p.m. Gannon #24 Bucknell Watch
4:45 p.m. #18 Princeton #11 UC Davis Watch
6 p.m. RV Brown #24 Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
CWPA West Regional Conference Tournament (Springfield, Ohio)
11 a.m. Carthage Wittenberg
12:15 p.m. Austin College Macalester
2:30 p.m. Carthage Monmouth
4:45 p.m. Austin Wittenberg
6 p.m. Macalester Monmouth
March 3.
2 p.m. Chapman McKendree Live Stats Watch
3 p.m. #3 Cal #4 UCLA
Wolverine Invitational (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
7:30 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) #14 UC San Diego Live Stats
8:45 a.m. #13 Fresno State #7 Michigan Live Stats Watch
10 a.m. #21 Marist #6 Pacific Live Stats
11:15 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) #15 Long Beach State Live Stats
1:30 p.m. #21 Marist #13 Fresno State Live Stats
2:45 p.m. #6 Pacific #14 UC San Diego Live Stats
4 p.m. #15 Long Beach State #7 Michigan Live Stats Watch
Harvard Invitational (Cambridge, Mass.)
8 a.m. #24 Bucknell University of Toronto Watch
9:15 a.m. #11 UC Davis #15 Harvard Watch
10:30 a.m. #18 Princeton #24 Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
11:45 a.m. Gannon RV Brown Watch
1 p.m. Iona #11 UC Davis Watch
2:15 p.m. #15 Harvard #24 Bucknell Watch
3:30 p.m. #18 Princeton University of Toronto Watch
4:45 p.m. Gannon #24 Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
CWPA West Regional Conference Tournament (Springfield, Ohio)
8 a.m. Austin College Monmouth
9:15 a.m. Macalester Wittenberg
1:45 p.m. Macalester Carthage
3 p.m. Monmouth Wittenberg
Indiana Classic (Bloomington, Indiana)
8 a.m. Cal State East Bay #20 Indiana Live Stats Watch
9:20 a.m. #23 Cal State Northridge Salem Live Stats
10:40 a.m. #15 Wagner Mercyhurst Live Stats
12:30 p.m. #23 Cal State Northridge #20 Indiana Live Stats Watch
1:50 p.m. Cal State East Bay Mercyhurst Live Stats
3:10 p.m. #15 Wagner Salem Live Stats
March 4.
7 p.m. Penn State Behrend Occidental
8 p.m. Villanova Whittier
March 5.
2 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) LaVerne Live Stats Watch
4 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) Azusa Pacific
10 p.m. Penn State Behrend Cal Tech Watch
March 6.
6 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) #23 Cal State Northridge
6 p.m. Villanova #22 San Diego State Live Stats
7 p.m. Whittier LaVerne Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Occidental Chapman Live Stats Watch
10 p.m. LaVerne Cal Tech Live Stats Watch

 

