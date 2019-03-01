24 Ranked Matchups, 2 Top 10 Affairs Lead Water Polo Week 6 Slate

#1 USC, #5 Hawaii, #9 Arizona State and #22 San Diego State have the weekend off, but the remainder of the Top 25 will scatter throughout the country for Week 6 women’s water polo matches.

24 contests involve two Top 25 teams, including Top 10 affairs between #6 Pacific and #7 Michigan and #3 Cal and #4 UCLA. The latter is a rematch of last week’s third place contest at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, which prompted the teams to switch rankings as the then #4 Bears won in overtime.

Tournaments are slated for Bloomington, Indiana (Indiana Classic); Cambridge, Massachusetts (Harvard Invitational); Pomona, Claremont and LaVerne, California (Pomona Convergence Tournament); Ann Arbor, Michigan (Wolverine Invitational); and Springfield, Ohio (CWPA West Regional Conference Tournament).

The Pomona Convergence Tournament features 25 teams competing in 45 matches across the three locations: Pomona Pitzer Haldeman Pool, CMS Axelrood Pool and LaVerne’s Las Flores Park. #8 UC Irvine, #12 Loyola Marymount and RV Azusa Pacific are the standouts of the field.

The Indiana Classic begins on Friday with a single match between the host #20 Hoosiers and Salem and continues with six more contests both Saturday and Sunday. The field includes #15 Wagner and #23 Cal State Northridge along with the host side.

The Harvard Invitational opens with a meeting between the #15 host Crimson and RV Brown. #11 UC Davis, #18 Princeton, #24 Bucknell and #24 Cal Baptist also join in the action.

In Ann Arbor, Michigan, the #7 Wolverines play host to #6 Pacific, #13 Fresno State, #14 UC San Diego, #15 Long Beach State and #21 Marist in a 14-match event.