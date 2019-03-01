24 Ranked Matchups, 2 Top 10 Affairs Lead Water Polo Week 6 Slate

#1 USC, #5 Hawaii, #9 Arizona State and #22 San Diego State have the weekend off, but the remainder of the Top 25 will scatter throughout the country for Week 6 women’s water polo matches.
24 contests involve two Top 25 teams, including Top 10 affairs between #6 Pacific and #7 Michigan and #3 Cal and #4 UCLA. The latter is a rematch of last week’s third place contest at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, which prompted the teams to switch rankings as the then #4 Bears won in overtime.
Tournaments are slated for Bloomington, Indiana (Indiana Classic); Cambridge, Massachusetts (Harvard Invitational); Pomona, Claremont and LaVerne, California (Pomona Convergence Tournament); Ann Arbor, Michigan (Wolverine Invitational); and Springfield, Ohio (CWPA West Regional Conference Tournament).
The Pomona Convergence Tournament features 25 teams competing in 45 matches across the three locations: Pomona Pitzer Haldeman Pool, CMS Axelrood Pool and LaVerne’s Las Flores Park. #8 UC Irvine, #12 Loyola Marymount and RV Azusa Pacific are the standouts of the field.
The Indiana Classic begins on Friday with a single match between the host #20 Hoosiers and Salem and continues with six more contests both Saturday and Sunday. The field includes #15 Wagner and #23 Cal State Northridge along with the host side.
The Harvard Invitational opens with a meeting between the #15 host Crimson and RV Brown. #11 UC Davis, #18 Princeton, #24 Bucknell and #24 Cal Baptist also join in the action.
In Ann Arbor, Michigan, the #7 Wolverines play host to #6 Pacific, #13 Fresno State, #14 UC San Diego, #15 Long Beach State and #21 Marist in a 14-match event.
|Date/Time (ET)
|Visitor
|Home
|Live Stats
|Video
|Feb. 27
|4 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Occidental
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran
|Caltech
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|LaVerne
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|Chapman
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Feb. 28
|4 p.m.
|Siena
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|McKendree
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|March 1.
|9 p.m.
|Santa Clara
|#2 Stanford
|Live Stats
|Indiana Classic (Bloomington, Indiana)
|7 p.m.
|Salem
|#20 Indiana
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Harvard Invitational (Cambridge, Mass.)
|7:30 p.m.
|RV Brown
|#15 Harvard
|Watch
|Pomona Convergence Tournament (at Pomona-Pitzer, CMS, LaVerne)
|1 p.m.
|RV Azusa Pacific
|VMI
|Live Stats
|Watch
|1 p.m.
|Occidental
|Villanova
|Watch
|1 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Grove City
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2:15 p.m.
|Chapman
|Sonoma State
|Watch
|2:15 p.m.
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Cal Lutheran
|Watch
|2:15 p.m.
|LaVerne
|McKendree
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3:30 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific
|LaSalle
|Watch
|3:30 p.m.
|Whittier
|Siena
|Watch
|3:30 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4:45 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Villanova
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4:45 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|RV Azusa Pacific
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4:45 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|#12 Loyola Marymount
|Live Stats
|Watch
|6 p.m.
|#8 UC Irvine
|Chapman
|Watch
|6 p.m.
|Occidental
|VMI
|Live Stats
|Watch
|6 p.m.
|Grove City
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7:15 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|LaSalle
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7:15 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran
|McKendree
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7:15 p.m.
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Whittier
|Watch
|8:30 p.m.
|Siena
|Fresno Pacific
|Watch
|8:30 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|Watch
|9:45 p.m.
|#8 UC Irvine
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Watch
|9:45 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Sonoma State
|Live Stats
|Watch
|March 2.
|3 p.m.
|Santa Clara
|#19 San Jose State
|Live Stats
|Indiana Classic (Bloomington, Indiana)
|10 a.m.
|Mercyhurst
|#20 Indiana
|Live Stats
|Watch
|11:20 a.m.
|#23 Cal State Northridge
|#15 Wagner
|Live Stats
|12:40 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|Salem
|Live Stats
|3:20 p.m.
|Salem
|Mercyhurst
|Live Stats
|4:40 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|#23 Cal State Northridge
|Live Stats
|6 p.m.
|#15 Wagner
|#20 Indiana
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Wolverine Invitational (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
|9 a.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#13 Fresno State
|Live Stats
|10:15 a.m.
|#14 UC San Diego
|#7 Michigan
|Live Stats
|Watch
|11:30 a.m.
|#21 Marist
|#15 Long Beach State
|Live Stats
|3:30 p.m.
|#6 Pacific
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Live Stats
|4:45 p.m.
|#15 Long Beach State
|#13 Fresno State
|Live Stats
|6 p.m.
|#21 Marist
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|7:15 p.m.
|#6 Pacific
|#7 Michigan
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Pomona Convergence Tournament (at Pomona-Pitzer, CMS, LaVerne)
|Noon
|Occidental
|Siena
|Watch
|Noon
|Sonoma State
|LaSalle
|Watch
|Noon
|Cal Tech
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Live Stats
|Watch
|1:15 p.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|Fresno Pacific
|Live Stats
|Watch
|1:15 p.m.
|Chapman
|Grove City
|Watch
|1:15 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount
|VMI
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2:30 p.m.
|LaVerne
|Villanova
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2:30 p.m.
|Whittier
|McKendree
|Watch
|2:30 p.m.
|RV Azusa Pacific
|#10 UC Santa Barbara
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3:45 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Redlands
|Watch
|3:45 p.m.
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3:45 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|Penn State Behrend
|Live Stats
|Watch
|5 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount
|Sonoma State
|Watch
|5 p.m.
|Occidental
|Grove City
|Watch
|5 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Siena
|Live Stats
|Watch
|6:15 p.m.
|Whittier
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|Watch
|6:15 p.m.
|Chapman
|LaSalle
|Watch
|6:15 p.m.
|Villanova
|Fresno Pacific
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7:30 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Redlands
|Watch
|7:30 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|McKendree
|Watch
|7:30 p.m.
|LaVerne
|VMI
|Live Stats
|Watch
|8:45 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer
|#10 UC Santa Barbara
|Watch
|8:45 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|RV Azusa Pacific
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Harvard Invitational (Cambridge, Mass.)
|8 a.m.
|Gannon
|University of Toronto
|Watch
|9:15 a.m.
|#24 Bucknell
|Iona
|Watch
|10:30 a.m.
|#15 Harvard
|#18 Princeton
|Watch
|11:45 a.m.
|RV Brown
|#11 UC Davis
|Watch
|1 p.m.
|University of Toronto
|Iona
|Watch
|2:15 p.m.
|#24 Cal Baptist
|#15 Harvard
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3:30 p.m.
|Gannon
|#24 Bucknell
|Watch
|4:45 p.m.
|#18 Princeton
|#11 UC Davis
|Watch
|6 p.m.
|RV Brown
|#24 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|CWPA West Regional Conference Tournament (Springfield, Ohio)
|11 a.m.
|Carthage
|Wittenberg
|12:15 p.m.
|Austin College
|Macalester
|2:30 p.m.
|Carthage
|Monmouth
|4:45 p.m.
|Austin
|Wittenberg
|6 p.m.
|Macalester
|Monmouth
|March 3.
|2 p.m.
|Chapman
|McKendree
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|#3 Cal
|#4 UCLA
|Wolverine Invitational (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
|7:30 a.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|8:45 a.m.
|#13 Fresno State
|#7 Michigan
|Live Stats
|Watch
|10 a.m.
|#21 Marist
|#6 Pacific
|Live Stats
|11:15 a.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#15 Long Beach State
|Live Stats
|1:30 p.m.
|#21 Marist
|#13 Fresno State
|Live Stats
|2:45 p.m.
|#6 Pacific
|#14 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|#15 Long Beach State
|#7 Michigan
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Harvard Invitational (Cambridge, Mass.)
|8 a.m.
|#24 Bucknell
|University of Toronto
|Watch
|9:15 a.m.
|#11 UC Davis
|#15 Harvard
|Watch
|10:30 a.m.
|#18 Princeton
|#24 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|11:45 a.m.
|Gannon
|RV Brown
|Watch
|1 p.m.
|Iona
|#11 UC Davis
|Watch
|2:15 p.m.
|#15 Harvard
|#24 Bucknell
|Watch
|3:30 p.m.
|#18 Princeton
|University of Toronto
|Watch
|4:45 p.m.
|Gannon
|#24 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|CWPA West Regional Conference Tournament (Springfield, Ohio)
|8 a.m.
|Austin College
|Monmouth
|9:15 a.m.
|Macalester
|Wittenberg
|1:45 p.m.
|Macalester
|Carthage
|3 p.m.
|Monmouth
|Wittenberg
|Indiana Classic (Bloomington, Indiana)
|8 a.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|#20 Indiana
|Live Stats
|Watch
|9:20 a.m.
|#23 Cal State Northridge
|Salem
|Live Stats
|10:40 a.m.
|#15 Wagner
|Mercyhurst
|Live Stats
|12:30 p.m.
|#23 Cal State Northridge
|#20 Indiana
|Live Stats
|Watch
|1:50 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|Mercyhurst
|Live Stats
|3:10 p.m.
|#15 Wagner
|Salem
|Live Stats
|March 4.
|7 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Occidental
|8 p.m.
|Villanova
|Whittier
|March 5.
|2 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Azusa Pacific
|10 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Cal Tech
|Watch
|March 6.
|6 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#23 Cal State Northridge
|6 p.m.
|Villanova
|#22 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|Whittier
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|Occidental
|Chapman
|Live Stats
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|LaVerne
|Cal Tech
|Live Stats
|Watch
