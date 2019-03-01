USC’s Louise Hansson Drops 100 Back in Favor of 100 Fly at Pac-12s

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were no real surprising scratches out of day 3’s prelims session at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships (mostly a function of the Pac-12 putting out psych sheets that are closer than most to actual intended swims).

The only two high seeds to scratch were USC’s Louise Hansson in the 100 back and Stanford’s Erin Voss in the 200 free.

Hansson was the top seed in the 100 back ahead of Stanford’s Taylor Ruck and a pair of Cal Golden Bears, but made the expected move to scratch the race and focus on her best event, the 100 fly. Hanson won the 200 IM on Thursday evening in 1:52.50: almost 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Izzy Ivey of Cal.

Voss’ scratch was’t much of a surprise either. She’s ranked 12th in that race in the conference in that event with a 1:45.92, but also has the 7th seed in the 100 back (52.79). She had 4 entries on the psych sheets, and has opted against the day 3 double.

After DQ’ing their 200 free relay on Thursday evening, USC has slid to 4th in the team standings behind Arizona State.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2

1. Stanford – 583.5

2. California – 455.5

3. Arizona State- 349

4. USC – 323

5. Arizona – 320

6. UCLA – 291

7. Utah – 143

8. Washington State – 135

9. Oregon State – 90