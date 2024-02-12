2024 World Championships: Day 2 Finals Preview

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Entries
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
Night 2 Finals Schedule
- Men’s 100 breast final
- Women’s 100 fly final
- Men’s 100 back semifinal
- Women’s 100 breast semifinal
- Men’s 50 fly final
- Women’s 100 back semifinal
- Men’s 200 free semifinal
- Women’s 200 IM final
Kicking off night 2 will be the men’s 100 breast. Great Britain’s Adam Peaty has made his return to the world stage and is the top seed heading into the final after posting a 58.60 in semis. Next to Peaty will be Nic Fink and Arno Kamminga. Fink, Kamminga and another contender, Nicolo Martinenghi
Germany’s Angelina Köhler dropped almost a second off her best time on day 1 and is the top seed for the women’s 100 fly. Kohler was the only swimmer under the 57 mark as Kohler swam a 56.11. Kohler’s biggest challenger will be Claire Curzan of the US. Australia’s Brianna Throssell will look to make the podium after missing the podium in the event the last two years.
The men’s 100 back will be the first semifinal of the night. 2022 World Junior Champion in the boys 200 backstroke Pieter Coetze swam the fastest time this morning. The 2023 Worlds bronze medalist in this event, Hunter Armstrong of the U.S., swam the 4th fastest time this morning.
As defending World Champion Ruta Meilutyte missed the semifinal with her 17th place finish, there will be a new World Champ tomorrow night. For tonight, the field must be narrowed down. Seven women were under the 1:07 mark this morning so it looks as if it will at least take that to make the final. China’s Tang Quianting led the way with a 1:06.16 ahead of the Netherlands’ Tes Schouten who swam a 1:06.46.
The men’s 50 butterfly final is expected to be close as the whole final was separated by just 0.30 seconds during semis. Michael Andrew led the way and was ahead of the field by 0.21 seconds but the rest of the field being separated by only 0.09 seconds will make every detail count in finals.
Leading the women’s 100 back this morning was Claire Curzan of the US who was one of only three women under the 1:00 mark. Ingrid Wilm of Canada and Iona Anderson of Australia were the only other two under the mark. Kira Toussaint had a big relay split to help win gold for the Netherlands 4×100 free relay last night so she is one to watch for after swimming the 8th fastest time this morning.
Germany’s Lukas Märtens continued his momentum from his bronze medal in the 400 free on night 1 and swam the fastest time this morning in the 200 free. Defending World Championships bronze medalist Hwang Sunwoo of Korea was 11th this morning and will look to move a little faster tonight to make the final.
The women’s 200 IM closes the night. Defending World Champion Kate Douglass of the US led in prelims and semifinals. Douglass won her semi-final heat by a few body lengths as she touched in a 2:08.41. Sydney Pickrem (Canada) and Yu Yiting (China) were the only other swimmers under the 2:10 mark during semis and will look to challenge Douglass. Could Douglass crack the 2:07 mark and swim in the 2:06 range tonight?
Hot take, but I don’t think KD goes bonkers tonight. 2:07.5 is my bet. Sure, she took her foot off the gas, but I don’t think she shut it down quite as much as people are saying
Looking forward to seeing more surprises and more pick-ems crumbling into dust… lol 😉
Please Cam McEvoy save swimming society🙏🙏🙏
Any value in some of the posted odds？
I got Ribeiro to win the 50 fly at 16 to 1.
Feel like KD has it locked down in the IM but is there an argument for Pickrem（ +600）or Yitang Yu （+750）？
Peaty is -160 with Fink +250 and Kamminga +500.
Kohler is a huge -400 favorite with Curzan at +600, Throssel at +900 and Hansson at +1000.
I think the favorites get home except for MA but please someone make a case for a dark horse today.
My picks for finals:
M 100 breast: Peaty wins in 58.39, Fink close behind at 58.45
W 100 fly: Kohler 55.95, Curzan gets a medal
M 50 fly: MAndrew closes hard and gets a 22.8 for gold.
W 200 IM: Douglass wins in 2:06.xx
Very reasonable picks
Go Kate!!
Is there an event that has popped off more in the past few years than the 200IM? In Tokyo, it took 2:08.5 to win gold and 2:09 medaled. Now — well, look at Kate, Alex, Kaylee, and Summer.
And Yu Yiting
Yes! What a stacked field.
100 fly my predictions,
Kohler wins 55.9
Curzan 56.4
Trussell 57.0
200IM
KD 2.06.05 WR
I don’t think th UVA women will be that fast. Curzan looked only ok yesterday, maybe not as focused on 100 fly, or on this meet. Or maybe I’m wrong! Kohler on the other hand looks dialed in.Don’t know what to expect from Douglass in the 200 IM; I have a feeling it will be in the 2:07s and she’ll save her best for summer but she could pull out a great one. Men’s 100 breast should be exciting.
FYI…Nicole from Italy also tied for silver in Fukuoka..not the bronz