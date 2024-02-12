2024 World Championships: Day 2 Finals Preview

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 Heat Sheets

Night 2 Finals Schedule

Men’s 100 breast final

Women’s 100 fly final

Men’s 100 back semifinal

Women’s 100 breast semifinal

Men’s 50 fly final

Women’s 100 back semifinal

Men’s 200 free semifinal

Women’s 200 IM final

Kicking off night 2 will be the men’s 100 breast. Great Britain’s Adam Peaty has made his return to the world stage and is the top seed heading into the final after posting a 58.60 in semis. Next to Peaty will be Nic Fink and Arno Kamminga. Fink, Kamminga and another contender, Nicolo Martinenghi

Germany’s Angelina Köhler dropped almost a second off her best time on day 1 and is the top seed for the women’s 100 fly. Kohler was the only swimmer under the 57 mark as Kohler swam a 56.11. Kohler’s biggest challenger will be Claire Curzan of the US. Australia’s Brianna Throssell will look to make the podium after missing the podium in the event the last two years.

The men’s 100 back will be the first semifinal of the night. 2022 World Junior Champion in the boys 200 backstroke Pieter Coetze swam the fastest time this morning. The 2023 Worlds bronze medalist in this event, Hunter Armstrong of the U.S., swam the 4th fastest time this morning.

As defending World Champion Ruta Meilutyte missed the semifinal with her 17th place finish, there will be a new World Champ tomorrow night. For tonight, the field must be narrowed down. Seven women were under the 1:07 mark this morning so it looks as if it will at least take that to make the final. China’s Tang Quianting led the way with a 1:06.16 ahead of the Netherlands’ Tes Schouten who swam a 1:06.46.

The men’s 50 butterfly final is expected to be close as the whole final was separated by just 0.30 seconds during semis. Michael Andrew led the way and was ahead of the field by 0.21 seconds but the rest of the field being separated by only 0.09 seconds will make every detail count in finals.

Leading the women’s 100 back this morning was Claire Curzan of the US who was one of only three women under the 1:00 mark. Ingrid Wilm of Canada and Iona Anderson of Australia were the only other two under the mark. Kira Toussaint had a big relay split to help win gold for the Netherlands 4×100 free relay last night so she is one to watch for after swimming the 8th fastest time this morning.

Germany’s Lukas Märtens continued his momentum from his bronze medal in the 400 free on night 1 and swam the fastest time this morning in the 200 free. Defending World Championships bronze medalist Hwang Sunwoo of Korea was 11th this morning and will look to move a little faster tonight to make the final.

The women’s 200 IM closes the night. Defending World Champion Kate Douglass of the US led in prelims and semifinals. Douglass won her semi-final heat by a few body lengths as she touched in a 2:08.41. Sydney Pickrem (Canada) and Yu Yiting (China) were the only other swimmers under the 2:10 mark during semis and will look to challenge Douglass. Could Douglass crack the 2:07 mark and swim in the 2:06 range tonight?