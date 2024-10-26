2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Incheon Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON

The 2024 World Cup has already seen several world records, with one coming on each of the first two days in Incheon via Americans Kate Douglass and Regan Smith. With both swimmers slated to compete again on day 3, along with newly minted 50 butterfly world record holder Noe Ponti, there are bound to be sparks flying on the final day of action.

After breaking the world record in the 100 backstroke on day 2, Smith will be looking to challenge Kaylee McKeown‘s 200 backstroke world record of 1:58.94. At the previous stop of this series in Shanghai, Smith won the event, coming about 2 seconds off of McKeown’s mark, but she has already proven to be much faster here.

Douglass is entered in both the 50 butterfly and 200 IM and is the favorite to take home gold in both of them. On day 1, Douglass dropped the hammer in the 200 breaststroke, shattering Rebecca Soni’s world record from 2009.

Coming off of his world record in the event, Ponti will take on the 50 butterfly again. At the previous stop in Shanghai, Ponti popped a WR of 21.67 in prelims before coming within .01 of that time in finals. Given his consistency in the event, that record will likely remain in-danger through the remainder of the series.

There will be plenty of excitement in the other events as well. Specifically, in the men’s 400 IM, where long course world record holder Leon Marchand will face-off against SCM world record holder Daiya Seto. Though Marchand won the event in Shanghai, he was significantly slower than expected, swimming a time of 4:00.03. With Seto most recently put up a time of 3:59.79 in the 400m IM at a domestic meet, the race is shapping up to be very close.

The prelims session should be viewable to most fans on the World Aquatics Recast page (for a fee), which can be accessed below. For more information, read here.

MEN’S 400 IM – Early Heats

World Record: 3:54.81 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019 World Cup Record: 3:57.25 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018 World Junior Record: 3:56.47 – Ilya Borodin (RUS), 2021



The early heat of the men’s 400 IM this morning saw a great race between American Brian Raghunathan and Philippines’ R.C.C. Domingo. Raghunathan, just 15 years old, won the race, swimming the SCM 400 IM officially, at least, for the first time in his young career. He clocked a 4:34.70, beating out Domingo by 0.24 seconds. Raghunathan took the lead on breaststroke and managed to hold on through the freestyle leg.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – Prelims

World Record: 54.05 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022 World Cup Record: 54.78 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022 World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Finland’s Laura Lahtinen clocked a 56.08 to lead prelims of the women’s 100 fly by nearly half-a-second. It was a highly encouraging morning swim for Lahtinen, coming in exactly half-a-second off her own Finnish Record of 55.58, which she swam last week.

While Sweden’s Louise Hansson was 2nd overall this morning in 56.56, she had the fastest opening 50m split in the field. Hansson was out very fast this morning, splitting 26.27 on the first 50.

MEN’S 50 FLY – Prelims

World Record: 21.67 – Noe Ponti (SUI), 2024 World Cup Record: 21.67 – Noe Ponti (SUI), 2024 World Junior Record: 22.28 – Ilya Kharun (CAN), 2022



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Noe Ponti was within striking range of his own World Record in the men’s 50 fly tonight, clocking a 21.88. Not only was he the fastest in the field by nearly half a second, Ponti’s time of 21.88 was only 0.21 seconds off his WR mark of 21.67.

The field is pretty tight behind Ponti, but it was Dutchman Nyls Korstanje who came in 2nd with a 22.24 this morning.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – Prelims

World Record: 1:58.94 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020 World Cup Record: 1:59.35 – Daryna Zevina (UKR), 2016 World Junior Record: 2:00.03 – Missy Franklin (USA), 2011



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Belarusian Anastasiya Shkurdai, competing under the ‘Neutral Independent Athletes’ banner, beat out American Regan Smith in the women’s 200 backstroke this morning. Shkurdai clocked a 2:04.81, swimming a very consistently split race. She was out in 1:02.05 on the first 100m, then came home in 1:02.76 on the back half. Shkurdai has room to go faster tonight, as she holds the Belarusian Record in the event with her career best of 2:00.15.

Regan Smith, fresh off a World Record in the 100 back yesterday, clocked a 2:05.78 for 2nd this morning. Smith actually doesn’t hold the American Record in the women’s 200 back currently. That record is still held by Missy Franklin, who went 2:00.03 at the World Cup back in 2011. Given Smith’s 54.40 100 backstroke yesterday, it seems pretty likely she stands a great chance of taking down that record t0night in finals.

Canadian Ingrid Wilm was right there in the mix this morning as well, swimming a 2:05.83. Wilm actually negative split the race, going out in 1:03.75 and coming home in 1:02.08, which indicates she can go quite a bit faster tonight in finals.

MEN’S 100 BACK – Prelims

World Record: 48.33 – Coleman Stewart (USA), 2021 World Cup Record: 48.84 – Shaine Casas (USA), 2022 World Junior Record: 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – Prelims

World Record: 28.37 – Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2022 World Cup Record: 28.56 – Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018 World Junior Record: 28.81 – Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2020



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BREAST – Prelims

World Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2018 World Cup Record: 2:00.48 – Daniel Gyurta (HUN), 2014 World Junior Record: 2:03.23 – Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN), 2012



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – Prelims

World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell (AUS), 2017 World Cup Record: 50.58 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017 & Emma McKeon (AUS), 2021 World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 2018



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREE – Prelims

World Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009 World Cup Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009 World Junior Record: 1:40.65 – Matt Sates (RSA), 2021



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – Prelims

World Record: 2:01.86 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014 World Cup Record: 2:02.13 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014 World Junior Record: 2:04.48 – Yu Yiting (CHN), 2021



TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 800 FREE – Early Heats