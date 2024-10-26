2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Incheon Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON
- Thursday, October 24th – Saturday, October 26th
- Prelims at 9:30am local (8:30pm previous night ET)/Finals at 7:30m local (6:30am ET)
- Munhak Park Tae-Hwan Swimming Pool, Incheon, South Korea
- SCM (25m)
The 2024 World Cup has already seen several world records, with one coming on each of the first two days in Incheon via Americans Kate Douglass and Regan Smith. With both swimmers slated to compete again on day 3, along with newly minted 50 butterfly world record holder Noe Ponti, there are bound to be sparks flying on the final day of action.
After breaking the world record in the 100 backstroke on day 2, Smith will be looking to challenge Kaylee McKeown‘s 200 backstroke world record of 1:58.94. At the previous stop of this series in Shanghai, Smith won the event, coming about 2 seconds off of McKeown’s mark, but she has already proven to be much faster here.
Douglass is entered in both the 50 butterfly and 200 IM and is the favorite to take home gold in both of them. On day 1, Douglass dropped the hammer in the 200 breaststroke, shattering Rebecca Soni’s world record from 2009.
Coming off of his world record in the event, Ponti will take on the 50 butterfly again. At the previous stop in Shanghai, Ponti popped a WR of 21.67 in prelims before coming within .01 of that time in finals. Given his consistency in the event, that record will likely remain in-danger through the remainder of the series.
There will be plenty of excitement in the other events as well. Specifically, in the men’s 400 IM, where long course world record holder Leon Marchand will face-off against SCM world record holder Daiya Seto. Though Marchand won the event in Shanghai, he was significantly slower than expected, swimming a time of 4:00.03. With Seto most recently put up a time of 3:59.79 in the 400m IM at a domestic meet, the race is shapping up to be very close.
The prelims session should be viewable to most fans on the World Aquatics Recast page (for a fee), which can be accessed below. For more information, read here.
Day 3 Prelims Start List
MEN’S 400 IM – Early Heats
- World Record: 3:54.81 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019
- World Cup Record: 3:57.25 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018
- World Junior Record: 3:56.47 – Ilya Borodin (RUS), 2021
The early heat of the men’s 400 IM this morning saw a great race between American Brian Raghunathan and Philippines’ R.C.C. Domingo. Raghunathan, just 15 years old, won the race, swimming the SCM 400 IM officially, at least, for the first time in his young career. He clocked a 4:34.70, beating out Domingo by 0.24 seconds. Raghunathan took the lead on breaststroke and managed to hold on through the freestyle leg.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – Prelims
- World Record: 54.05 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022
- World Cup Record: 54.78 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022
- World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- Laura Lahtinen (Finland) – 56.08
- Louise Hansson (Sweden) – 56.56
- Anastasiya Kuliashova (NIA) – 57.11
- Yu Yiting (China) – 571.9
- Kim Seoyeong (South Korea) – 57.21
- Lily Price (Australia) – 57.24
- Brittany Castelluzzo (Australia) – 57.48
- Sara Junevik (Sweden) – 57.65
Finland’s Laura Lahtinen clocked a 56.08 to lead prelims of the women’s 100 fly by nearly half-a-second. It was a highly encouraging morning swim for Lahtinen, coming in exactly half-a-second off her own Finnish Record of 55.58, which she swam last week.
While Sweden’s Louise Hansson was 2nd overall this morning in 56.56, she had the fastest opening 50m split in the field. Hansson was out very fast this morning, splitting 26.27 on the first 50.
MEN’S 50 FLY – Prelims
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- Noe Ponti (Switzerland) – 21.88
- Nyls Korstanje (Netherlands) – 22.24
- Marius Kusch (Germany) – 22.38
- Isaac Cooper (Australia) – 22.41
- Thomas Ceccon (Italy) – 22.59
- Teong Tzen Wei (Singapore) – 22.64
- Ji Yuchan (South Korea) – 22.66
- Grigori Pekarski (NIA) – 22.69
Noe Ponti was within striking range of his own World Record in the men’s 50 fly tonight, clocking a 21.88. Not only was he the fastest in the field by nearly half a second, Ponti’s time of 21.88 was only 0.21 seconds off his WR mark of 21.67.
The field is pretty tight behind Ponti, but it was Dutchman Nyls Korstanje who came in 2nd with a 22.24 this morning.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – Prelims
- World Record: 1:58.94 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020
- World Cup Record: 1:59.35 – Daryna Zevina (UKR), 2016
- World Junior Record: 2:00.03 – Missy Franklin (USA), 2011
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- Anastasiya Shkurdai (NIA) – 2:04.81
- Regan Smith (United States) – 2:05.78
- Ingrid Wilm (Canada) – 2:05.83
- Bella Grant (Australia) – 2:06.04
- Beata Nelson (United States) – 2:06.65
- Hannah Fredericks (Australia) – 2:07.07
- Lee Yunjung (CLB) – 2:08.94
- Song Jaeyun (CLB) – 2:09.44
Belarusian Anastasiya Shkurdai, competing under the ‘Neutral Independent Athletes’ banner, beat out American Regan Smith in the women’s 200 backstroke this morning. Shkurdai clocked a 2:04.81, swimming a very consistently split race. She was out in 1:02.05 on the first 100m, then came home in 1:02.76 on the back half. Shkurdai has room to go faster tonight, as she holds the Belarusian Record in the event with her career best of 2:00.15.
Regan Smith, fresh off a World Record in the 100 back yesterday, clocked a 2:05.78 for 2nd this morning. Smith actually doesn’t hold the American Record in the women’s 200 back currently. That record is still held by Missy Franklin, who went 2:00.03 at the World Cup back in 2011. Given Smith’s 54.40 100 backstroke yesterday, it seems pretty likely she stands a great chance of taking down that record t0night in finals.
Canadian Ingrid Wilm was right there in the mix this morning as well, swimming a 2:05.83. Wilm actually negative split the race, going out in 1:03.75 and coming home in 1:02.08, which indicates she can go quite a bit faster tonight in finals.
MEN’S 100 BACK – Prelims
- World Record: 48.33 – Coleman Stewart (USA), 2021
- World Cup Record: 48.84 – Shaine Casas (USA), 2022
- World Junior Record: 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- Kacper Stokowski (Poland) – 50.08
- Pieter Coetze (South Africa) – 50.54
- Raif Tribuntsov (Estonia) – 50.80
- Thomas Ceccon (Italy) – 50.82
- Song Imgyu (CLB) – 50.96
- Thierry Bollin (Switzerland) – 51.12
- Enoch Robb (Australia) – 51.31
- Lorenzo Mora (Italy) – 51.44
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – Prelims
- World Record: 28.37 – Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2022
- World Cup Record: 28.56 – Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018
- World Junior Record: 28.81 – Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2020
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- Tang Qianting (China) – 29.57
- Benedetta Pilato (Italy) – 29.82
- Sophie Hansson (Sweden) – 30.16
- Alina Zmushka (NIA) – 30.29
- Sophie Angus (Canada) – 30.59
- Park Sieun (South Korea) – 30.69
- Kim Hyejin (CLB) – 30.89
- Kim Sewon (CLB) – 31.03
MEN’S 200 BREAST – Prelims
- World Record: 2:00.16 – Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2018
- World Cup Record: 2:00.48 – Daniel Gyurta (HUN), 2014
- World Junior Record: 2:03.23 – Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN), 2012
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- Caspar Corbeau (Netherlands) – 2:05.30
- Joshua Yong (Australia) – 2:05.79
- Cho Sung Jae (South Korea) – 2:06.38
- Ilya Shymanovich (NIA)/Adam Chillingworth (Hong Kong) – 2:06.91 (TIE)
- Joshua Collett (Australia) – 2:06.95
- Josh Gilbert (Neew Zealand)/Qin Haiyang (China) – 2:07.00 (TIE)
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – Prelims
- World Record: 50.25 – Cate Campbell (AUS), 2017
- World Cup Record: 50.58 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017 & Emma McKeon (AUS), 2021
- World Junior Record: 51.45 – Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 2018
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 FREE – Prelims
- World Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- World Cup Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- World Junior Record: 1:40.65 – Matt Sates (RSA), 2021
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 200 IM – Prelims
- World Record: 2:01.86 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- World Cup Record: 2:02.13 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- World Junior Record: 2:04.48 – Yu Yiting (CHN), 2021
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 800 FREE – Early Heats
- World Record: 7:57.42 – Katie Ledecky (USA), 2022
- World Cup Record: 7:57.42 – Katie Ledecky (USA), 2022
- World Junior Record: 7:59.44 – Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 2018
Marchand no showed 200 Breastroke
Not keen on doing the double again.
Edit: Oh he’s entered in the 200 free.
Michael Andrew i cant
hes not salvageable
Another unusual combination of events: Bella Grant excels in the 200 fly and 200 back. Her 200 free is nowhere near as good.
I can’t think of anyone else with the same wheelhouse?
Seriously?
I think this is quite common? Butterfliers are typically strong backstrokers (at least short course) because they have very good underwaters. Think MacNeil, Hansson, Burns, Urlando etc. All have won worlds/NCAAs or set the fastest times in Backstroke despite it not being their best stroke.
Regan Smith?
Tyler Clary?
21.88 for Ponti
Yeah seeing the WR line pop up in prelims was fun.
Katie Ledecky is missing out on some serious Christmas spending money (400 FR, 800 FR, 1500 FR).
So is Erika Fairweather
No Sommerville in the 200 free heats. Did a quite slow heat swim in the 50 on day one and then nothing more this meet.
Maybe sickness