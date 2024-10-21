2024 Japanese SC Championships – Men: Seto Takes IM Double Over Olympic Medalist Matsushita

2024 JAPANESE SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 19th & Sunday, October 20th

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Results

The 2024 Japanese Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend with the competition representing the primary qualification opportunity for December’s Short Course World Championships.

Although heavy hitters such as world record holder Tomoru Honda opted out of the meet, there were plenty of key athletes who made their presence known over the course of the 2-day affair.

Publicly stating that a record 7th consecutive Short Course World Championships 400m IM title is in his sights, 30-year-old Daiya Seto wreaked havoc in both his events this weekend.

In the 200m IM, Seto punched a time of 1:51.91 to get to the wall first, defeating Kosuke Makino and So Ogata who settled for the minor medals.

Makino earned silver in a mark of 1:52.12 while Ogata bagged bronze in 1:52.69.

As for Seto, the 2016 Olympic medalist owns a lifetime best of 1:50.66, a time he produced during the 2021 World Cup series. That ranks him the 2nd-best Japanese performer in history, sitting only behind national record holder Kosuke Hagino (1:50.47, 2014).

Just for a point of reference, Seto’s 1:51.91 would have rendered him off the podium at this weekend’s first stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai, China.

In the 400m IM, Seto put up a stronger effort of 3:59.79 to score the sole time of the pack under the 4:00 barrier.

As he reached the wall, Seto beat 19-year-old Tomoyuki Matsushita, the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the LCM version of the 400 IM. Matsushita secured silver in 4:00.44 and Kaito Tabuchi rounded out the podium a hair behind in 4:00.61.

Seto is the World Record holder in this event with a PB of 3:54.81 from the 2019 International Swimming League (ISL) final. In fact, the father of two owns the top 16 fastest-ever performances thrown down by a Japanese male in this race.

Seto’s outing would have beaten the 4:00.03 Frenchman Leon Marchand logged for the 400m IM victory in Shanghai. Look for them to be two of the top contenders this December in Budapest.

Additional Men’s Notes