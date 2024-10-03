Olympic Medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita Headed To JPN SC Championships

66th JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (25m)

Saturday, October 19th – Sunday, October 20th

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

SCM (25m)

Entries

The 66th Japan Swimming Championships are on the horizon with short course action kicking off from Tokyo Aquatics Centre on October 19th.

The two-day affair includes multiple Olympians featuring the sole medalist, Tomoyuki Matsuhita, the then-18-year-old who claimed silver in the men’s 400m IM in Paris.

Daiya Seto, Yamato Fukasawa and Mizuki Hirai are also among the entrants, with the latter having recently committed to compete for the University of Tennessee within the NCAA.

Among the notable names that are missing, which most likely means they’ll also be absent from December’s Short Course World Championships, are Tomoru Honda and Rikako Ikee.

24-year-old Ikee recently confirmed she is officially in remission from the leukemia with which she was diagnosed in 2019.

Notable Entries

Yamato Fukazawa

Mizuzuki Hirai

Shinnosuke Ishikawa

Takeshi Kawamoto

Masahiro Kawane

Kosuke Matsui

Katsuhiro Matsumoto

Tomoyuki Matsushita

Juran Mizohata

Tatsuya Murata

Daiya Seto

Shinri Shioura

Keita Sunama

Satomi Suzuki

Takumi Terada

Genki Terakada

Ippei Watanabe