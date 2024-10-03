Olympic Medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita Headed To JPN SC Championships

66th JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (25m)
- Saturday, October 19th – Sunday, October 20th
- Tokyo Aquatics Centre
- SCM (25m)
The 66th Japan Swimming Championships are on the horizon with short course action kicking off from Tokyo Aquatics Centre on October 19th.
The two-day affair includes multiple Olympians featuring the sole medalist, Tomoyuki Matsuhita, the then-18-year-old who claimed silver in the men’s 400m IM in Paris.
Daiya Seto, Yamato Fukasawa and Mizuki Hirai are also among the entrants, with the latter having recently committed to compete for the University of Tennessee within the NCAA.
Among the notable names that are missing, which most likely means they’ll also be absent from December’s Short Course World Championships, are Tomoru Honda and Rikako Ikee.
24-year-old Ikee recently confirmed she is officially in remission from the leukemia with which she was diagnosed in 2019.
Notable Entries
Yamato Fukazawa
Mizuzuki Hirai
Shinnosuke Ishikawa
Takeshi Kawamoto
Masahiro Kawane
Kosuke Matsui
Katsuhiro Matsumoto
Tomoyuki Matsushita
Juran Mizohata
Tatsuya Murata
Daiya Seto
Shinri Shioura
Keita Sunama
Satomi Suzuki
Takumi Terada
Genki Terakada
Ippei Watanabe