30-Yr-Old Daiya Seto Seeks 7th Consecutive 400 IM Short Course Worlds Gold

78th NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL (JPN)

30-year-old Olympian Daiya Seto was in the water this weekend, racing at the 78th Japanese National Sports Festival.

Seto took on the men’s 200m IM on day one of the three-day affair, winning the race in a time of 1:57.20. This performance was on the heels of the 2024 Games where the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist finished 7th in both the 200m IM and 400m IM.

Looking ahead, Seto has expressed his intention to continue his competitive swimming career, eyeing a 4th Olympic appearance at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Ahead of that milestone, however, Seto told Asian media he is hunting a remarkable 7th consecutive World Short Course Championships victory in the 400m IM.

Seto captured his 6th consecutive World Short Course Championships 400m IM gold at the 2022 edition in Melbourne Australia.

He is the reigning world record holder in the SCM edition of the 4IM, having clocked a massive 3:54.81 as a member of the Tokyo Frog Kings at the 2019 International Swimming League (ISL) final.

The 2024 World Short Course Championships are on the calendar for December 10th – December 15th in Budapest, Hungary.

At this point we don’t know who is expected to race in Budapest but possible rivals include Frenchman Leon Marchand, American Carson Foster, and South African Matt Sates.