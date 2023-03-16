2023 Women’s NCAAs: Day 2 Prelims Scratches

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women – Team Rankings – Through Event 2

Virginia 80 Texas 64 California 56 Stanford 52 NC State 44 Tennessee 40 Louisville 40 Ohio St 38 Indiana 34 Georgia 30 Florida 26 Alabama 24 UNC 22 Wisconsin 18 Kentucky 14 Southern California 14 Virginia Tech 6 Michigan 6 Arkansas 4 UCLA 4 Auburn 2 Duke 2

Virginia leads the way through night 1, but now it is time to look into day 2 as we kick off the individual events. Tomorrow morning will feature prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free.

No scratches appear to be happening in the 500 free. In the 200 IM, Miami (FL)’s Tara Vovk has scratched. Vovk was the #43 seed with a time of 1:57.22. Vovk is seeded #14 in the 100 breast Friday morning, and she was eighth in the event last year when she was in her senior year at Northwestern.

The biggest scratch of the morning is Ohio State junior Kit Kat Zenick who has scratched the 50 free. Zenick was the #12 seed. Notably, Zenick swam on both relays on night 1, and will most likely be used on the rest of Ohio State’s relays, so it is most likely that Zenick will be swimming in all five of Ohio State’s relays while competing in two individual events. Zenick’s other individual events scheduled for the meet are the 100 fly where she is the 10th seed (51.03) and the 100 free where she is the seventh seed (47.37). Zenick won the 50 free at Big Tens a month ago swimming to her personal best time of 21.85.

Also scratching the 50 free is Kyla Leibel of Texas. Leibel was the #45 seed. She is the #23 seed in the 200 free and the #50 seed in the 100 free later in the meet. Leibel was third in the 50 free at Big-12s swimming a 22.62.