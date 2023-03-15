Carson Foster vs. Leon Marchand NCAA Championship Predictions

Leon Marchand’s star is going supernova, but Carson Foster is in the hunt. Carson performed at Big 12s, dropping a very solid 3:35 400 IM. Carson’s got perspective on this race, and he’s excited for the challenge. Carson said, “This race is going to feel a lot like Worlds.”

Carson Foster NCAA Predictions!

200 IM? I see Carson going a 1:39.3. He touches 3rd, moving up from 6th last year, notching his first time under 1:40.

200 Back? Carson swims 1:37.8 for a new PB, hitting the wall 2nd to Cal’s Destin Lasco.

400 IM? Carson rips an exciting 3:31.99, going out fast, but he can’t quite hold off a charge from Marchand. Marchand wins, touching in 3:30.09.

But who cares what I think? It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

Follow Carson Foster on Instagram here.

See Caron Foster’s swim bio here.

FOLLOW GOLD MEDAL MEL ON INSTAGRAM HERE.

RECENT GMM EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.