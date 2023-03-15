Carson Foster vs. Leon Marchand NCAA Championship Predictions

Leon Marchand’s star is going supernova, but Carson Foster is in the hunt. Carson performed at Big 12s, dropping a very solid 3:35 400 IM. Carson’s got perspective on this race, and he’s excited for the challenge. Carson said, “This race is going to feel a lot like Worlds.”
Carson Foster NCAA Predictions!
200 IM? I see Carson going a 1:39.3. He touches 3rd, moving up from 6th last year, notching his first time under 1:40.
200 Back? Carson swims 1:37.8 for a new PB, hitting the wall 2nd to Cal’s Destin Lasco.
400 IM? Carson rips an exciting 3:31.99, going out fast, but he can’t quite hold off a charge from Marchand. Marchand wins, touching in 3:30.09.
But who cares what I think? It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.
Follow Carson Foster on Instagram here.
See Caron Foster’s swim bio here.
FOLLOW GOLD MEDAL MEL ON INSTAGRAM HERE.
RECENT GMM EPISODES
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.
So excited to watch this race. 2IM and 4IM are my favorite races to watch and you really can’t ask for better storylines
Does anyone know how to say “walk him like a dog” in French?
promenez-le comme un chien
Source: google translate
Agree with the 2 IM. Though you didn’t mentioned Marchand what he might go there…I’m predicting 1:37.10-1:36.70 for him.
I think Foster is going to be 3:31 low. And Marchand 3:29.3.
For the 2 Back it could go a few ways but if Carson pulls off an upset here then he breaks Murph’s record and the race is very close. If he loses here, Lasco breaks Murph’s record and it’s close. Either way someone’s going 1:35 this year or faster. I take this one not at face value because Lasco is still the big favorite but if Foster wins an individual title it’s here.
I have a hard time seeing the 200 Back record going down to anyone but Lasco.
Neither of them are as good on top of the water as Murphy (he was in 1:53 form when he did it.) Carson also isn’t as good underwater as Murphy. Lasco is better underwater than Murphy, he just needs to be out fast enough.
Media rivalry. This is Phelps/Lochte 2.0, in that one is clearly better than the other. Foster might take a race or two off Marchand here and there but he’s obviously gonna be the favorite every time they swim against each other.
Mel, I think you’re pretty much spot on with the times and places for Carson. However, I think the gap in the 400 IM will be slightly larger (3:29 to 3:32). Nonetheless, it should be a great meet for Carson.
Braden said 3:27
You’re saying 3:29
I was gonna go 3:29.99, but my brain malfunctioned, so sticking with my boring 3:30.09
Huh? Braden said 3:30 on the swimswam breakdown a few weeks ago
Edit: saw the comment
He did…..? Dude…..just letting me twist in the wind dumping a 3:27 here.
Haha I feel like the 2 back is between Destin and Hugo
You’re prediction is 3:31.99 for him. Because he went 3:35 at conference and Unshaved. You’re prediction for Leon is 3:30 and and he was 3:31 in a dual meet unshaven as well. A little favoritism going on
No you’re right, Leon is definitely gonna go 3:27.
hmmmmm. ok….
…you know what….my brain doesn’t go below 3:30, not yet… I hope Marchand pops something insane (like Braden’s prediction of 3:27 below) but we’ll just have to see. I’m sticking by my predictions for now. (And yeah, I’m a Foster fan. Not making any apologies for that.)
Where is the Hugo chatter? He went 3:32.8 last year. Remember when Tom Dolan smashed the American record in the 400IM at 3:38.1 and that was not human? 3:29 is happening – hoping Carson can get his breastroke under 1:00 and it will be an epic race.
Carson pays respect to Hugo in his interview. He knows Hugo will be tough…but, come on, Marchand is blotting out the sun right now.
Mel, lets not act like Hugo is gonna let Carson move past him in the 200 back so easily. Extra stakes for Hugo this year and also just had a massive PB unrest/unshaved at Pac-12s. 200 back gonna be a dogfight (behind Destin lol) and 400 IM arguably the race of the meet.