2023 Women’s MVC Championships: Missouri State Sweeps Night 1 Relays

2023 Women’s MVC Championships

February 15-18, 2023

Iowa City, Iowa

SCY (25 yards)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (6x)

Live results on MeetMobile: “2023 MVC Swimming & Diving Championships”

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

The 2023 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships kicked off last night in Iowa City with relay session. Defending champions Missouri State got off to a strong start as they collected victories in both the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay.

The Bears’ team of Kelly Sego (25.55), Yuliya Zubina (26.91), Sami Roemer (23.77), and Ulyana Zubina (22.50) combined to win the 200 medley relay in a final time of 1:38.73. Illinois State grabbed 2nd with a school record time 1:40.17, just ahead of Southern Illinois at 1:40.30. Illinois State’s Emma Feltzer had the fastest anchor leg of the event with a 22.14.

Missouri State’s quartet of Roemer (1:49.47), Ainsley Jenkins (1:51.29), Anna Lucas (1:47.82), and Lily DeSpain (1:49.03) secured the team’s second victory in the 800 free relay. They touched 1st at 7:17.61, over 5 seconds ahead of runner-up Illinois State who posted another school record time of 7:22.58. The fastest split of the event was 1:47.8, and belonged to Lucas from Missouri State.

After just two events, Missouri State, Illinois State, and Northern Iowa are solidly in the top three positions. The race for 4th is at a tie behind them.

Team Scores Through Night 1: