2023 A-10 Championships: George Washington Wins 3 Out Of 4 Relays Night 1

Atlantic 10 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

The men’s and women’s Atlantic 10 Championships opened last night in Geneva, Ohio. In total between men and women, George Washington ended up winning 3 of the 4 relays contested on night 1. In addition to the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, the women’s 1-meter diving event was also held.

The Richmond women got the evening started with a victory in the 200 medley relay, as their team of Katelyn Pennell (25.16), Sara Greene (27.99), Abby Fuller (23.67), and Lauren Medlin (22.48) touched first in a meet record time of 1:39.30. George Mason joined them under the 1:40-barrier, earning runner-up at 1:39.75.

The George Washington men dominated the opening relay on their side of the meet, with the quartet of Karol Mlynarczyk (22.11), Preston Lin (24.04), Djurdje Matic (20.07), and Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan (19.47) winning in a meet record time of 1:25.69. They topped the field by nearly two seconds, with George Mason securing 2nd in 1:27.51.

Duquesne’s Amy Read won the women’s 1-meter diving event with a score of 286.45 in finals. George Washington junior Jamie Doak grabbed 2nd with 271.80 points, while her teammate Dara Reyblat took 3rd with 270.10 points.

The George Washington quartet of Phoebe Wright (1:48.35), Siena Senn (1:47.41), Julia Knox (1:47.23), and Molly Smyers (1:49.20) decisively won the 800 freestyle relay in a meet record time of 7:12.19. Duquesne was over six seconds back to take 2nd at 7:18.90, while Richmond rounded out the top 3 teams (7:21.48).

The George Washington men kept the momentum going as the team of Mlynarczyk (1:39.65), Daniel Nagy (1:37.48), Marek Osina (1:36.82), and Connor Rodgers (1:37.21) posted a 6:31.16. Just a second behind them was Davidson at 6:32.62, followed by George Mason (6:33.43).

Team Scores Through Night 1 (Men):

George Washington – 80 George Mason – 66 Davidson – 62 Fordham/St. Bonaventure – 56 — La Salle – 54 UMass – 52 Saint Louis – 24

Team Scores Through Night 1 (Women):