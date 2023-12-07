2023 Winter Juniors – East: 4th Seed Kennedi Dobson Drops 500 Free (Day 2 Scratches)

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

There were several scratches for prelims on day 2 of the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, including two top-10 seeds.

On the girl’s side, Kennedi Dobson has opted to contest the 200 IM and 50 freestyle instead of the 500 freestyle, where she enters as the 4th seed (4:45.45). The 16-year-old from Eastern Express will swim 200 IM as 38th seed (2:19.89 LCM) and the 50 freestyle as the 11th seed (22.69).

14-year-old Audrey Derivaux from the Jersey Wahoos also opted out of the 500 freestyle as the 18th seed (4:50.99). Like Dobson, she will instead swim the 200 IM, where she currently holds the 19th seed with an entry time of 2:00.31.

17-year-old Emily Armen from East Carolina Aquatics has scratched out of the 50 freestyle as the 4th seed (22.26). Armen does not have any other events on her schedule today with her next event being the 200 freestyle on Friday. 12th seeded Mena Boardman from Solo Aquatics also scratched the 50 freestyle and she also has no more events on her schedule for the day.

On the boy’s side, Noah Cakir opted out of the 500 freestyle where he held the 29th seed ( 4:28.90). The 16-year-old from Team Suffolk will instead swim the 200 IM where he is entered as the 17th seed with a time of 1:48.38.

19-year-old Jayson Ross from Machine Aquatics scratched the 50 freestyle, where he was seeded 19th (20.42). Ross will not contest another event until the 100 butterfly on Friday, where he is seeded 130th with a long course entry time of 57.81.

There were no scratches in the top heats of the 200 IM for both the boys and the girls.