2023 Winter Juniors – West Day 2: Nitro’s Jeremy Kelly and Oliver Rowe Scratch Prelims

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Thursday morning heat sheets

There are only a handful of scratches out of the circle-seeded heats on Day 2 of the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, but two of them come from Nitro Swimming: Jeremy Kelly and Oliver Rowe. Kelly was seeded 3rd in the 200 IM (1:45.59) and 10th in the 50 free (20.20), while Rowe was entered with the 4th-fastest time in the 500 free (4:23.10).

In the girls’ meet, Camden Doane from King Aquatic Club pulled out of the 500 free, where she was seeded 11th with 4:50.59, in order to concentrate on the 200 IM. There, she is 6th with 1:58.62.

Annika Parkhe from Patriot Aquatic has opted to scratch the 50 free. She was seeded 13th with 22.79. Parkhe is still entered in the 500 free, though, where she is 23rd with 4:52.13.

Chloe Diner of Academy Bullets (8th, 1:59.02) and Foxjets Swim Team’s Caroline Larsen (15th, 2:00.12) are both out of the 200 IM. Larsen was also entered in the 50 free (3rd, 22.23), which she appears to be swimming in prelims.

Day 2 Scratches

Girls’ 500 free

  • #11 Camden Doane, King Aquatic Club 4:50.59

Boys’ 500 free

Girls’ 200 IM

Boys’ 200 IM

Girls’ 50 free

Boys’ 50 free

 

