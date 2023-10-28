2023 Virginia Vs. Texas Dual Meet: Day 2 Live Recap

VIRGINIA VS. TEXAS

Oct. 27-28, 2023

UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center Charlottesville, Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “UVA v Texas Super Finals”

Day 1 Live Recap

Last night, Virginia and Texas squared off in a dual meet format that included several “super finals,” where a swimmer from each team went-to-head, with the winner taking all five points for that event. Action continues this morning, but with an abbreviated schedule that includes events that were not contested last night, and with no super-finals.

Saturday Morning Dual Meet Lineup:

400 medley relay

1000 free

200 back

200 breast

100 free

200 fly

200 IM

400 free relay

While most of the times last night weren’t too notable, Gretchen Walsh put on a show, clocking an (unofficial) American Record in the 50 yard backstroke and becoming the 4th-fastest performer all-time in the 100 fly. She didn’t swim the 100 back, the event in which she’s the fastest woman ever, but she has a chance to swim that this morning if she’s lead off the Cavaliers’ 400 medley relay.

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

Women’s 1000 Free

Men’s 1000 Free

Women’s 200 Back

Men’s 200 Back

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s 200 Breast

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 100 Free

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Men’s 400 Free Relay