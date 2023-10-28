2023 Virginia Vs. Texas Dual Meet: Day 2 Live Recap

VIRGINIA VS. TEXAS
- Oct. 27-28, 2023
- UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center
- Charlottesville, Virginia
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results on MeetMobile: “UVA v Texas Super Finals”
- Day 1 Live Recap
Last night, Virginia and Texas squared off in a dual meet format that included several “super finals,” where a swimmer from each team went-to-head, with the winner taking all five points for that event. Action continues this morning, but with an abbreviated schedule that includes events that were not contested last night, and with no super-finals.
Saturday Morning Dual Meet Lineup:
- 400 medley relay
- 1000 free
- 200 back
- 200 breast
- 100 free
- 200 fly
- 200 IM
- 400 free relay
While most of the times last night weren’t too notable, Gretchen Walsh put on a show, clocking an (unofficial) American Record in the 50 yard backstroke and becoming the 4th-fastest performer all-time in the 100 fly. She didn’t swim the 100 back, the event in which she’s the fastest woman ever, but she has a chance to swim that this morning if she’s lead off the Cavaliers’ 400 medley relay.
Women’s 400 Medley Relay
Men’s 400 Medley Relay
Women’s 1000 Free
Men’s 1000 Free
Women’s 200 Back
Men’s 200 Back
Women’s 200 Breast
Men’s 200 Breast
Women’s 100 Free
Men’s 100 Free
Women’s 200 Fly
Men’s 200 Fly
Women’s 200 IM
Men’s 200 IM
Women’s 400 Free Relay
Men’s 400 Free Relay