2023 U.S. Trials: Swims You Might Have Missed on Night 1

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Highlighting the swims you might have missed on day one in Indianapolis was Bella Sims who swam the 100 freestyle finishing seventh in a 53.73. Sims is entered in a slightly different lineup this week, opting for more of a sprint based lineup than her typical distance.

Sims was the 27th seed coming into the meet with a best time of 54.78 which she swam a month ago. Her best time coming into this season was a 55.18. Sims is not a stranger to coming into meets seeded low and greatly improving upon her seed. At 2020 Olympic Trials, she was the 39th seed in the 200 free but ended up making the Olympic team.

Highlighting the men’s side was Levi Sandidge who swam a 15:09.75 in the 1500 freestyle to finish fifth overall. Sandidge came into the meet with a personal best of 15:30.04 which he swam a month ago in this same pool. Sandidge was the top seed heading into men’s NCAAs this spring in the 1650 free, before finishing sixth. Notably, Sandidge’s swim came out of the afternoon’s “slower” heats.

Dare Rose had a solid day in the men’s 200 fly, dropping over two seconds off his best time. He came into the meet with a personal best of 1:58.34 which he swam in prelims at International Team Trials last April. This morning, Rose set a new personal best with a 1:57.13, but was even faster tonight with a 1:55.93, finishing 10th overall.

Back on the women’s side, Kensey McMahon had a two and a half second drop in the 800 free. McMahon came into the meet with a best time of 8:28.68 which she swam back in summer 2019. Her entry time for the meet was a 8:31.92 which she swam to finish third at US Summer Nationals last July. Tonight, McMahon swam a 8:25.97, earning her a sixth place finish.

Teenager Maximus Williamson swam even faster in finals after posting a 49.00 in prelims. Tonight he touched in a 48.91, only one-tenth off of Kaii Winkler’s National Age Group Record. Williamson has dropped over a second in the event so far this season.

Hannah Bellard swam a personal best 2:10.27 in the women’s 200 fly to finish 10th. That was faster than her previous best of 2:10.40 which she swam back at Futures in Summer 2021.