Bobby Finke Sets New US Open Record with 14:42.81 1500 Freestyle

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (FASTEST HEAT)

World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) — 2012

American Record: 14:36.70, Bobby Finke — 2022

— 2022 U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008

Championship Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 14:51.78

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 14:36.94

American Record holder in the event Bobby Finke broke Peter Vanderkaay‘s US Open and Championship Record in the 1500 freestyle on night one in Indianapolis. Finke swam to a final time of 14:42.81, breaking the previous record of 14:45.54 by over two and a half seconds.

Time Progression per 100:

Finke Vanderkaay 100 55.95 56.06 200 1:54.50 1:55.50 300 2:53.11 2:54.85 400 3:51.70 3:54.42 500 4:50.57 4:54.31 600 5:49.43 5:54.07 700 6:48.43 6:53.93 800 7:47.26 7:53.91 900 8:46.40 8:53.88 1000 9:45.51 9:53.25 1100 10:45.01 10:52.31 1200 11:44.37 11:51.18 1300 12:43.96 12:50.34 1400 13:43.67 13:48.65 1500 14:42.81 14:45.54

Although Finke might be known for his last 50, Vanderkaay’s last 50 was actually much faster than Finke’s. Vanderkaay came home in a 27.77 and Finke came home tonight in a 29.14. Overall though, Finke was ahead of Vanderkaay right from the start of the race.

Tonight’s swim was Finke’s third fastest ever, only behind his 14:36.70 from 2022 Worlds and his 14:39.65 from the 2020 Olympics. His personal best won silver at Worlds last summer and also stands as the American Record.

Finke is also the top seed in the 800 free and the third seed in the 400 IM later in the meet. He is the American Record holder in the 800 free as well.