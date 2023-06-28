Bobby Finke Sets New US Open Record with 14:42.81 1500 Freestyle

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (FASTEST HEAT)
- World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) — 2012
- American Record: 14:36.70, Bobby Finke — 2022
U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008 Championship Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 14:51.78
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 14:36.94
Top 8:
- Bobby Finke (SPA) — 14:42.81
- Charlie Clark (OSU) — 14:50.84
- Will Gallant (WOLF) — 15:02.63
- David Johnston (TXLA) — 15:03.85
- Levi Sandidge (KYA) — 15:09.75
- Alec Enyeart (TST) — 15:12.71
- Luke Ellis (SAND) — 15:17.92
- Nathan Sozobota (NOVA) — 15:18.13
American Record holder in the event Bobby Finke broke Peter Vanderkaay‘s US Open and Championship Record in the 1500 freestyle on night one in Indianapolis. Finke swam to a final time of 14:42.81, breaking the previous record of 14:45.54 by over two and a half seconds.
Time Progression per 100:
|Finke
|Vanderkaay
|100
|55.95
|56.06
|200
|1:54.50
|1:55.50
|300
|2:53.11
|2:54.85
|400
|3:51.70
|3:54.42
|500
|4:50.57
|4:54.31
|600
|5:49.43
|5:54.07
|700
|6:48.43
|6:53.93
|800
|7:47.26
|7:53.91
|900
|8:46.40
|8:53.88
|1000
|9:45.51
|9:53.25
|1100
|10:45.01
|10:52.31
|1200
|11:44.37
|11:51.18
|1300
|12:43.96
|12:50.34
|1400
|13:43.67
|13:48.65
|1500
|14:42.81
|14:45.54
Although Finke might be known for his last 50, Vanderkaay’s last 50 was actually much faster than Finke’s. Vanderkaay came home in a 27.77 and Finke came home tonight in a 29.14. Overall though, Finke was ahead of Vanderkaay right from the start of the race.
Tonight’s swim was Finke’s third fastest ever, only behind his 14:36.70 from 2022 Worlds and his 14:39.65 from the 2020 Olympics. His personal best won silver at Worlds last summer and also stands as the American Record.
Finke is also the top seed in the 800 free and the third seed in the 400 IM later in the meet. He is the American Record holder in the 800 free as well.
“only” #5 in the world this year, but three seconds faster than he was at trials last year. He’s a racer. Put some Europeans next to him and he’ll be there come Worlds
Finke will have more in the tank when racing against the World…. New American record incoming…