WATCH: Katie Ledecky Swim 3rd Fastest 800 Free of All Time (US Trials Day 1 Race Videos)

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sparks flew during the first finals session of 2023 U.S. Trials. From Katie Ledecky swimming the third fastest 800 freestyle in history, to Thomas Heilman shattering Michael Phelps’ 15-16 NAG in the 200 fly, the session had it all. Below are the race videos from every event in order, so you can witness all the chaos that went down for yourself.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

We got one of the biggest surprises of the session in the first event. Instead of the Sun Devil 1-2 of Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger that most were expecting, it was their teammate Lindsay Looney who earned the second spot behind Smith.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

Carson Foster went out fast along with Trenton Julian, but it was Heilman who wowed. He charged down the stretch, passing a fading Julian to claim second in 1:54.54 and break Phelps’ 15-16 NAG in the event. Over the course of the day, Heilman cut almost two seconds from his personal best.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Kate Douglass fourth at the halfway mark, but powered home in a blistering 27.22 to secure the win in the women’s 100 freestyle in a personal best 52.57. It’s the fourth fastest time in the world this season and the ninth fastest of all time–an incredible feat for Douglass, who broke 53 seconds for the first time in prelims.

Gretchen Walsh and Olivia Smoliga also swam personal bests to qualify for the 4×100 free relay, while Abbey Weitzeil continued her bounceback year by finishing second after missing the Worlds team in 2022.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

It was a changing of the guard in the men’s 100 freestyle. Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Matt King, and Destin Lasco all qualified for the first senior Worlds team via their top four finishes in the race. All four broke 48 seconds for the first time at this meet.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

As usual, Katie Ledecky dominated the women’s 800 freestyle. But this time, she did so to the tune of 8:07.07, which stands up as the third fastest swim of her career, which also makes it the third fastest swim in history. It’s her first time sub-8:08 since 2018, and the fastest she’s been since 2016. Behind her, Jillian Cox became the ninth swimmer to make their first Worlds team in the session.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

Bobby Finke was in control of the men’s 1500 free the whole way. He stopped the clock at 14:42.81, breaking the U.S. Open and Championship records which had been held by Peter Vanderkaay since 2008. Charlie Clark finished second in 14:50.84, making his second consecutive Worlds team in this event.