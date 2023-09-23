2023 Asian Games: Opening Ceremony In Progress With Qin Haiyang As China’s Flag Bearer

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Results

Livestream

The opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games is currently underway in Hangzhou, the capital city of east China’s Zhejiang Province. Chinese President Xi Jinping is in attendance at the official kick-off to the prestigious multi-sport competition which will see athletes representing 45 National Olympic Committees take part.

Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang and basketball player Yang Liwei were named on Friday as the Chinese flag bearers and will walk out ahead of the host nation which will be the final one announced at the end of the contingent parade. China has a delegation of 1,329 members, including 886 athletes who will compete in 407 events of 38 sports at these Games.

This is the first time a Chinese swimmer has been selected as flag bearer for the nation at an Asian Games.

On flag-bearing honors, Qin said, “First of all, thanks for the help of our coaches and staff, and the recognition of the leadership. Being a flagbearer is not only my personal honor, but also an honor for China’s swimming team.” (Xinhua)

24-year-old Qin completed the breaststroke sweep at this year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, including nailing a new World Record in the 200m breast in a time of 2:05.48.

He is set to race the aforementioned trio of events but also the 200m IM. Qin is China’s #2 performer all-time in the event, owning a lifetime best of 1:56.79 from 2019. Chinese teammate Wang Shun will be among his 2IM competitors, along with Japanese aces Daiya Seto and So Ogata.

This year Qin has put up a time of 1:57.68, a mark he produced at March’s Chinese Spring Championships.