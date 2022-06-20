2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
Day 3 of the 2022 FINA World Championships showcased one new World Record, one new World Junior Record, and smattering of National Records as swimmers from around the world put up amazing times in their races.
The United States and Italy were the big winners on Monday evening, with each nation coming away with multiple gold medals. For Team USA, the haul included 2 golds, 2 silvers, and 2 bronze. Italy, meanwhile, came away with 2 golds and one World Record.
Rising star Thomas Ceccon dominated the men’s 100 backstroke, putting up a 51.60 to tear 0.25 off of American Ryan Murphy‘s 2016 Rio relay lead-off swim. Murphy, for his part, placed 2nd in 51.97, his fastest swim in 4 years, while up-and-comer Hunter Armstrong placed 3rd in 51.98, making for the fastest men’s 100 backstroke podium in history.
17-year-old Romanian David Popovici dominated the men’s 200 freestyle, winning in 1:43.21, a new World Junior Record. Team USA’s Regan Smith and Claire Curzan took the gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the women’s 100 backstroke, while Italy’s Benedetta Pilato won the women’s 100 breaststroke.
Americans Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes placed 1-2 in the women’s 1500 freestyle. Ledecky won by over 14 seconds while Grimes managed to finish another 4 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Lani Pallister from Australia.
Men’s 200 Freestyle Final
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships
- Championship Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Tom Dean (GBR), 1:44.22
- 2019 World Champion: Sun Yang (CHN), 1:44.93
- David Popovici (ROU), 1:43.21 WJR
- Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:44.47
- Tom Dean (GBR), 1:44.98
- Drew Kibler (USA), 1:45.01
- Felix Auboeck (AUT), 1:45.11
- Kieran Smith (USA), 1:45.16
- Lukas Märtens (GER), 1:45.73
- Elijah Winnington (AUS), 1:45.82
Women’s 1500 Freestyle Final
- World Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2018 Indianapolis Pro Swim Series
- Championship Record: 15:25.48, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2015
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:37.34
- 2019 World Champion: Simona Quadarella (ITA), 15:40.89
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:30.15
- Katie Grimes (USA), 15:44.89
- Lani Pallister (AUS), 15:48.96
- Moesha Johnson (AUS), 15:55.75
- Simona Quadarella (ITA), 16:03.84
- Beatriz Pimentel Dizotti (BRA), 16:05.25
- Viviane Jungblut (BRA), 16:13.89
- Kristel Kobrich (CHI), 16:20.24
Men’s 50 Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Will update when available.
- World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017 World Championships
- Championships Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017
- 2019 World Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR), 26.06
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 26.56
- Michael Andrew (USA), 26.73
- Nic Fink (USA), 26.74
- Lucas Matzerath (GER), 26.99
- Simone Cerasuolo (ITA), 27.01
- Yan Zibei (CHN), 27.07
- Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT), 27.11
- Felipe Franca Silva (BRA), 27.20
Women’s 100 Backstroke Final
- World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021 Australian Olympic Trials
- Championship Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 57.47
- 2019 World Champion: Kylie Masse (CAN), 58.60
- Regan Smith (USA), 58.22
- Kylie Masse (CAN), 58.40
- Claire Curzan (USA), 58.67
- Wan Letian (CHN), 59.77
- Emma Terebo (FRA), 59.98
- Kira Toussaint (NED), 59.99
- Peng Xuwei (CHN) / Medi Harris (GBR), 1:00.01
- –
Men’s 100 Backstroke Final
World Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (USA) – 2016 Olympics Championship Record: 52.09, Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 2022
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Evgeny Rylov (ROC), 51.98
- 2019 World Champion: Jiayu Xu (CHN), 52.43
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 51.60 WR
- Ryan Murphy (USA), 51.97
- Hunter Armstrong (USA), 51.98
- Yohann Ndoye Brouard (FRA), 52.50
- Apostolos Christou (GRE), 52.57
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL), 52.75
- Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 52.83
- Robert Glinta (ROU), 53.63
Women’s 200 Freestyle Semi-Finals
Will update when available.
- World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini – 2009 World Championships
- Championships Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini – 2009
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.50
- 2019 World Champion: Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:54.22
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Freya Anderson (GBR), 1:56.05
- Madi Wilson (AUS), 1:56.31
- Mollie O’Callaghan (CHN), 1:56.34
- Charlotte Bonnet (FRA), 1:56.54
- Yang Junxuan (CHN), 1:56.75
- Taylor Ruck (CAN), 1:56.80
- Isabel Gose (GER), 1:56.82
- Tang Muhan (CHN), 1:56.87
Men’s 200 Butterfly Semi-Final
Will update when available.
- World Record: 1:50.73, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2019 World Championships
- Championships Record: 1:50.73, Kristof Milak (HUN) – 2019
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Kristof Milak (HUN), 1:51.25
- 2019 World Champion: Kristof Milak (HUN), 1:50.73
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Kristof Milak (HUN), 1:52.39
- Tomoru Honda (JPN), 1:54.01
- Noe Ponti (SUI), 1:54.20
- Leon Marchand (FRA), 1:54.32
- Luca Urlando (USA), 1:54.50
- Tamas Kenderesi (HUN), 1:54.79
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:54.87
- James Guy (GBR), 1:54.91
Women’s 100 Breaststroke Final
- World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) – 2017 World Championships
- Championship Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) – 2017
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Lydia Jacoby (USA), 1:04.95
- 2019 World Champion: Lilly King (USA), 1:04.93
- Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 1:05.93
- Anna Elendt (GER), 1:05.98
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 1:06.02
- Lilly King (USA), 1:06.07
- Reona Aoki (JPN), 1:06.38
- Sophie Hansson (SWE), 1:06.39
- Tang Qianting (CHN), 1:06.41
- Molly Renshaw (GBR), 1:06.60
Starting to think a 100 back WR can only come if you have a stache.
Class act, Murphy !
Did Ceccon really not shave his chest? LOL this man sets a WR with a stache and chest hair…I’m done…
Pretty sure that’s a birthmark?
It’s just utterly ridiculous that NBC can’t even be bothered to upload events where the Americans didn’t do superwell. Throw in some nonsensical commentary (they didn’t mention Pilato at all while the race was happening…) and incensent commercials at every single opportunity (oh look a race longer than 4 minutes… who needs to watch that? Cut to commercial).
And Comcast wonders why they’re bleeding consumers and revenue…
NBC is a joke. They won’t show anything unless the Americans medal.
Mens 2 free and women 1 br are there…?
They’re not
Literally just watched them both
They’re not NBC broadcast uploads. The 200 was from Popovici’s YouTube channel. 100Br was from somewhere else