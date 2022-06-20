2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2022 FINA World Championships showcased one new World Record, one new World Junior Record, and smattering of National Records as swimmers from around the world put up amazing times in their races.

The United States and Italy were the big winners on Monday evening, with each nation coming away with multiple gold medals. For Team USA, the haul included 2 golds, 2 silvers, and 2 bronze. Italy, meanwhile, came away with 2 golds and one World Record.

Rising star Thomas Ceccon dominated the men’s 100 backstroke, putting up a 51.60 to tear 0.25 off of American Ryan Murphy‘s 2016 Rio relay lead-off swim. Murphy, for his part, placed 2nd in 51.97, his fastest swim in 4 years, while up-and-comer Hunter Armstrong placed 3rd in 51.98, making for the fastest men’s 100 backstroke podium in history.

17-year-old Romanian David Popovici dominated the men’s 200 freestyle, winning in 1:43.21, a new World Junior Record. Team USA’s Regan Smith and Claire Curzan took the gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the women’s 100 backstroke, while Italy’s Benedetta Pilato won the women’s 100 breaststroke.

Americans Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes placed 1-2 in the women’s 1500 freestyle. Ledecky won by over 14 seconds while Grimes managed to finish another 4 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Lani Pallister from Australia.

Men’s 200 Freestyle Final

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships

Championship Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

2021 Olympic Champion: Tom Dean (GBR), 1:44.22

(GBR), 1:44.22 2019 World Champion: Sun Yang (CHN), 1:44.93

Women’s 1500 Freestyle Final

Men’s 50 Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Will update when available.

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017 World Championships

Championships Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017

2019 World Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR), 26.06

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Backstroke Final

Men’s 100 Backstroke Final

Women’s 200 Freestyle Semi-Finals

Will update when available.

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini – 2009 World Championships

Championships Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini – 2009

2021 Olympic Champion: Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.50

(AUS), 1:53.50 2019 World Champion: Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:54.22

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Butterfly Semi-Final

Will update when available.

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke Final