2022 World Championships: Who did SwimSwam Readers Pick to Win Each Event?

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
The 2022 World Championships begin tomorrow morning at 3 am EST, midnight PST. Many of our readers took the time to fill out the Pick ’em contest form and below we have placed the pie chart with the picks for each event and its winner.
Some events were closer than others. For example, Katie Ledecky took home all of the first place picks in both the 800 and 1500 freestyles. This is quite the opposite from events such as the men’s 400 IM where three men have about the same amount of votes for first or the women’s 100 free where two women have around the same votes. Some events do not have the top seed even close to being the top pick such as the men’s 50 fly, women’s 50 back, or women’s 400 IM.
Women’s 200 IM
Men’s 400 Free
Women’s 100 Fly
Men’s 50 Fly
Women’s 400 Free
Men’s 100 Breast
Men’s 400 IM
Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
Men’s 4×100 Free Relay
Women’s 100 Back
Men’s 100 Back
Women’s 100 Breast
Men’s 200 Free
Women’s 1500 Free
Men’s 50 Breast
Women’s 200 Free
Men’s 200 Fly
Men’s 800 Free
Women’s 50 Back
Men’s 100 Free
Men’s 200 IM
Women’s 200 Fly
Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
Women’s 100 Free
Men’s 200 Back
Women’s 200 Breast
Men’s 200 Breast
Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
Men’s 100 Fly
Women’s 200 Back
Men’s 50 Free
Women’s 50 Fly
Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
Women’s 800 Free
Women’s 50 Free
Men’s 50 Back
Women’s 50 Breast
Mixed 4×100 Free Relay
Men’s 1500 Free
Women’s 400 IM
Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay