2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Shun Wang Still Dealing with Knee Injuries from Winter

200 IM top seed at the 2022 World Championships Shun Wang of China reportedly is still dealing with knee injuries sustained last winter.

Wang is the top seed coming into the 200 IM (1:55.00), the ninth seed coming into the 400 IM (4:10.63), and the 18th seed coming into the 200 freestyle (1:46.14). He won the men’s 200 IM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics touching in his 2022 Worlds entry time of 1:55.00.

According to People’s Daily, he sustained the knee injuries last winter and has tried to overcome them. Wang was originally training with his main focus on the Asian Games which have now been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Once the Asian Games were postponed, Wang became flexible and altered his focus to the 2022 World Championships set to occur this week. The Asian Games are set to occur in Wang’s home province of Zhejiang.

Wang competed at the Chinese Championships in May 2021 before heading to the Olympics in July 2021. He then competed in the Short Course World Championships in December 2021 but has not competed since.

As seen below, most of Wang’s schedule is at the front half of the eight-day meet. He does not swim any events the morning of each of the 200 free and 200 IM finals though, which may be key to resting and recovering a long-term injury before finals.

Day 1 Prelims

400 IM heats

Day 1 Finals

400 IM finals

Day 2 Prelims

200 free heats

Day 2 Finals

200 free semifinals

Day 3 Prelims

off

Day 3 finals

200 free finals

Day 4 Prelims

200 IM heats

Day 4 finals

200 IM semifinals

Day 5 Prelims

off

Day 5 finals