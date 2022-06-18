Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Shun Wang Still Dealing with Knee Injuries from Winter

Comments: 4

200 IM top seed at the 2022 World Championships Shun Wang of China reportedly is still dealing with knee injuries sustained last winter.

Wang is the top seed coming into the 200 IM (1:55.00), the ninth seed coming into the 400 IM (4:10.63), and the 18th seed coming into the 200 freestyle (1:46.14). He won the men’s 200 IM at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics touching in his 2022 Worlds entry time of 1:55.00.

According to People’s Daily, he sustained the knee injuries last winter and has tried to overcome them. Wang was originally training with his main focus on the Asian Games which have now been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Once the Asian Games were postponed, Wang became flexible and altered his focus to the 2022 World Championships set to occur this week. The Asian Games are set to occur in Wang’s home province of Zhejiang.

Wang competed at the Chinese Championships in May 2021 before heading to the Olympics in July 2021. He then competed in the Short Course World Championships in December 2021 but has not competed since.

As seen below, most of Wang’s schedule is at the front half of the eight-day meet. He does not swim any events the morning of each of the 200 free and 200 IM finals though, which may be key to resting and recovering a long-term injury before finals.

Day 1 Prelims

  • 400 IM heats

Day 1 Finals

  • 400 IM finals

Day 2 Prelims

  • 200 free heats

Day 2 Finals

  • 200 free semifinals

Day 3 Prelims

  • off

Day 3 finals

  • 200 free finals

Day 4 Prelims

  • 200 IM heats

Day 4 finals

  • 200 IM semifinals

Day 5 Prelims

  • off

Day 5 finals

  • 200 IM finals

 

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dave
13 minutes ago

who is Shun Wang ?

0
-1
Reply
iLikePsych
Reply to  dave
10 minutes ago

Only the most recent Olympic gold medalist in the 200 IM

2
0
Reply
Suzy Q
24 minutes ago

oh he just like me

0
0
Reply
Troyy
1 hour ago

Pickems taking a hit before the meet even starts.

1
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is a member of Lafayette's varsity swimming program. She hopes to attend law school to study Sports Law …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!