2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Preview

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Click here to see all of our 2022 World Championship Previews.

Saturday’s opening session of pool swimming at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships is packed with veteran world record holders and rising stars alike in Budapest, Hungary. Five of the nine events featured on the first day will forgo the semifinals and go straight to evening finals where medals will be awarded: the men’s 400 free, women’s 400 free, men’s 400 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay.

Saturday morning’s schedule will also include prelims for the women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 200 IM. Medal rounds for those events will come on Sunday night (Budapest time).

Day 1 Morning Events:

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

Men’s 400 free – Prelims

Women’s 100 fly – Prelims

Men’s 50 fly – Prelims

Women’s 400 free – Prelims

Men’s 100 breast – Prelims

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

Women’s 4×100 free relay – Prelims

Men’s 4×100 free relay – Prelims

Two of the seven individual events have a world record holder racing – sixth-seeded Hungarian Katinka Hosszu in the women’s 200 IM and fifth-seeded Ukrainian Andrii Govorov in the men’s 50 fly.

The relays are also headlined by an Australian women’s 4×100 free team that broke the world record last summer in Tokyo, but only one swimmer from that squad – Meg Harris – is competing in Budapest.

Day 1 Morning Session’s Top Storylines to Follow: