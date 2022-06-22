2022 World Championships: Day 4 Pick’em Scoring Update

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Recap

It’s time for our day 4 scoring update of the SwimSwam Pick’em contest. Day 4 of the 2022 World Championships included finals of the men’s 800 free, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, men’s 50 breast, and mixed 4×100 medley relay.

Despite a lot of swimmers dropping out of the meet and various events, our contestants still largely did well on day 4. The women’s 200 free was a particularly difficult event, as Siobhan Haughey suddenly pulled out of the meet due to a lingering ankle injury and Canadian Penny Oleksiak was disqualified for a false start in semifinals.

The men’s 800 free was probably the most difficult day 4 race to pick, as the field was extremely stacked and the event can be pretty unpredictable at any given meet. American Bobby Finke ended up doubling down on his Olympic Gold from last summer, winning the event with another blistering final 50. Florian Wellbrock took 2nd, Mykhailo Romanchuk 3rd, and Gregorio Paltrinieri 4th. Most contestants had those 4 swimmers in the top 4, however, getting the order exactly right was a rather challenging task.

Now, onto the results. Day 4 ended in a tie between screen name “alipaige72″ “CaribbeanSwimmer”, who each brought in a whopping 66 points on the day.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our current overall leader through 4 days of the contest is screen name “blueabyss1117″, who has racked up 226 points to lead all contestants by 5 points.