2022 NCAA 1st Alternate Jadon Wuilliez of TCU Swims 51.7 100 Breast, Punches NCAA Ticket

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night at the Big 12 Championships, Texas’ Will Chan got his hand on the wall first in a barn burner of a finish, but you wouldn’t have known that by the aftermath of the race. TCU sophomore Jadon Wuilliez celebrated as if he had earned a big victory, which he had. Not only did he break 52 seconds for the first time in his career (51.70), but with that swim he punched his ticket to the NCAA championships. Last year, Jadon was the first alternate in the 100 breast for NCs, meaning he was sitting at home during the meet.

Jay Ryan
31 minutes ago

the results page had him prelim 51.94 final 51.65 I think

Jay Ryan
Reply to  Jay Ryan
30 minutes ago

sorry that was for Chan

Walter
32 minutes ago

Dude, if you swim a 51 100 breaststroke, you ARE a fast guy.

