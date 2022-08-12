2022 European Championships: Watch Day 1 Finals Race Videos

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entries

Live Results

Live Stream

In this post you’ll find race videos for each of the finals swum on the first day of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. The first finals session of the meet only saw finals heats in 3 events: the men’s 400 IM, men’s 4×200 free relay, and women’s 4×200 free relay. All race videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008 Olympic Games

European Record: 4:04.28, Léon Marchand (FRA) – 2022 World Championships

European Championship Record: 4:09.59, László Cseh (HUN) – 2008

2020 European Champion: Ilya Borodin (RUS), 4:10.02

Italy’s Alberto Razzetti claimed the first Gold medal of these Championships, giving Italy the first title on their home turf. Razzetti used a speedy breaststroke split of 1:09.56 to pull into the lead, then tore home to get his hand on the wall first by 2 seconds. The swim marks a season best for Razzetti.

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 7:39.29, Australia – 2022 Commonwealth Games

European Record: 7:45.51, Great Britain – 2009 World Championships

European Championship Record: 7:50.53, Italy – 2014

2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 7:53.15

Netherlands, 7:54.07 Great Britain, 7:54.73 Hungary, 7:55.73 Italy, 7:58.83 Germany, 7:59.89 France, 8:01.82 Poland, 8:03.04 Sweden, 8:09.48

The Netherlands ultimately prevailed in what was a back and forth battle with Great Britain throughout the entirety of the women’s 4×200 free relay final, with the Hungarians also in the mix most of the way. It was Dutch anchor Marrit Steenbergen who ultimately sealed the deal for her team, throwing down a 1:56.26 split on the end of the relay to give Netherlands their first title of the meet.

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 6:58.55, United States – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 6:58.58, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games

European Championship Record: 7:03.48, Russia – 2021

2020 European Champion: Russia, 7:03.48

Hungary, 7:05.38 Italy, 7:06.25 France, 7:06.97 Switzerland, 7:08.26 Israel, 7:11.98 Great Britain, 7:12.38 Germany, 7:13.58 Sweden, 7:18.73

Kristof Milak pulled off some heroics to get Hungary to victory in the men’s 4×200 free relay, splitting 1:44.42 on the anchor. He was able to run down both Italy and France on the end to put Hungary over the top, setting a new National Record in the process.