2022 European Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

The 4th prelims session of the 2022 European Championships features heats of the men’s 200 free, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 1500 free. Notably, finals of the women’s 1500 free will be held tomorrow (day 5) during the finals session.

Probably the most anticipated race of the day is the men’s 200 free. After 17-year-old Romanian star David Popovici broke the 13-year-old World Record in the men’s 100 free last night, all eyes will be on him in the 200 free today. Popovici won Gold at the World Championships in the 200 free earlier this summer. We shouldn’t really expect any fireworks in prelims this morning, however, it’s not out of the question that Popovici could take a run at yet another super suit era World Record. Coincidentally, the men’s 200 free World Record of 1:42.00 was also set at the 2009 World Championships, just as the 100 free World Record was.

Simona Quadarella will continue her efforts to sweep the women’s distance events, as she enters the women’s 1500 free today as the top seed by a wide margin. After her victory in the 800 free earlier in the meet, her odds of winning Gold in the 1500 free look good.

The women’s 100 fly doesn’t feature World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom, setting up what could be a very exciting race between France’s Marie Wattel and Sweden’s Louise Hansson for Gold.

After winning the men’s 50 fly earlier in the meet, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, the World Record holder in the 100 back, will be eyeing Gold in the men’s 50 back. That journey starts this morning in prelims, where Ceccon is the #2 seed, behind Greece’s Apostolos Christou.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

European Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

European Championship Record: 1:44.79 – Martin Malyutin, RUS (2022)

2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin, RUS – 1:44.79

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

MEN’S 50 BACK – HEATS

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials

European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2020 European Championships

European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2020 European Championships

(RUS) – 2020 European Championships 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 23.80

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 2021 Olympics

European Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2013 World Championships

European Championship Record: 2:19.84, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2014

2021 European Champion: Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:21.34

MEN’S 4X100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: 3:08.24, United States – 2008 Olympic Games

European Record: 3:08.32, France – 2008 Olympic Games

European Championship Record: 3:10.41, Russia – 2021

2020 European Champion: Russia, 3:10.41

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky , USA (2018)

, USA (2018) European Record: 15:38.88 – Lotte Friis, DEN (2013)

European Championships Record: 15:50.22, Boglarka Kapas (2016)

2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella, ITA – 15:53.59

