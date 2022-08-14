Teenager Saso Boskan Breaks 19-Year-Old Slovenian Record in Men’s 200 FR – 1:48.08

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

European Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

European Championship Record: 1:44.79 – Martin Malyutin, RUS (2022)

2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin, RUS – 1:44.79

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Saso Boskan, a 19-year-old out of Slovenia, tore to a new lifetime best and Slovenian Record in prelims of the men’s 200 free this morning at the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Swimming in the non-circle seeded heats, Boskan sped to victory in his heat, touching in 1:48.08. That mark shatters the previous Slovenian Record of 1:48.92, which was set by Peter Mankoc at the 2003 World Championships in Barcelona, making it one of the oldest Slovenian Records to date. For context, Boskan was just 7 months old when the Record he broke today was set.

Moreover, Boskan safely advanced to semifinals, finishing 11th overall. It will almost certainly take another lifetime best in semifinals tonight to advance to tomorrow’s final, but Boskan looked good this morning, so we’ll see what he can do.

Here is a split comparison between Boskan’s race this morning and Mankoc’s race at the 2003 World Champs, which he swam in finals to take 7th:

Splits Saso Boskan – 2022 European Championships (Prelims) Peter Mankoc – 2003 World Championships (Finals) 50m 25.68 24.47 100m 52.76 (27.08) 51.62 (27.15) 150m 1:20.32 (27.56) 1:19.98 (28.36) 200m 1:48.08 (27.76) 1:48.96 (28.98) FINAL TIME 1:48.08 1:48.96

Mankoc took his race out more aggressively than Boskan, paying the price for it on the back half of the race. On the other hand, Boskan swam a much more conservative race this morning, splitting consistently across the final 3 50s of his race.