2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

MEN’S 4X100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: 3:08.24, United States – 2008 Olympic Games

European Record: 3:08.32, France – 2008 Olympic Games

European Championship Record: 3:10.41, Russia – 2021

2020 European Champion: Russia, 3:10.41

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Hungary – 3:14.62 Italy – 3:15.00 Great Britain – 3:15.02 Spain – 3:15.24 Netherlands – 3:15.47 France – 3:16.13 Poland – 3:16.44 Ukraine – 3:16.51

Spain shattered their national record in the men’s 4×100 free relay this morning at the 2022 European Championships. Taking 4th overall and advancing to finals, the quartet of Sergio de Celis, Carles Coll Marti, Mario Molla, and Luis Dominguez teamed up to swim a 3:15.24, crushing the previous Spanish Record of 3:16.71. The previous record was set back at the 2016 Olympic Games in prelims.

Here is the split comparison between the previous record performance and Spain’s performance this morning:

The biggest difference-maker with this morning’s relay was anchor Luis Dominguez, who sped to a 47.95 split on the end of the relay. That time was significantly faster than the 48.98 Dominguez swam in prelims of the men’s 100 free a few days ago, setting a new Spanish Record.

That 100 free record didn’t stand for long, however, as Sergio de Celis led the team off in 48.82 this morning, beating Dominguez’s mark by 0.16 seconds. Here is a split comparison between De Celis’ record swim opening the relay tonight and Dominguez’s record from a few days ago:

Splits Sergio de Celis – 4×100 Free Relay Lead-Off Split Luis Domingiuez – Men’s 100 Free Prelims 50m 23.51 23.33 100m 25.31 25.65 FINAL TIME 48.82 48.98

De Celis swam the individual 100 free earlier in the meet, clocking a 49.34, missing the cut to advance to finals.