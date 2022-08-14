2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
- Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet
MEN’S 4X100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS
- World Record: 3:08.24, United States – 2008 Olympic Games
- European Record: 3:08.32, France – 2008 Olympic Games
- European Championship Record: 3:10.41, Russia – 2021
- 2020 European Champion: Russia, 3:10.41
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Hungary – 3:14.62
- Italy – 3:15.00
- Great Britain – 3:15.02
- Spain – 3:15.24
- Netherlands – 3:15.47
- France – 3:16.13
- Poland – 3:16.44
- Ukraine – 3:16.51
Spain shattered their national record in the men’s 4×100 free relay this morning at the 2022 European Championships. Taking 4th overall and advancing to finals, the quartet of Sergio de Celis, Carles Coll Marti, Mario Molla, and Luis Dominguez teamed up to swim a 3:15.24, crushing the previous Spanish Record of 3:16.71. The previous record was set back at the 2016 Olympic Games in prelims.
Here is the split comparison between the previous record performance and Spain’s performance this morning:
|Splits
|2022 European Championships Prelims
|Rio 2016 Olympics Prelims
|1st Leg
|Sergio de Celis (48.82)
|Markel Alberdi (49.28)
|2nd Leg
|Carles Coll Marti (48.99)
|Miguel Ortiz-Canavate (48.87)
|3rd Leg
|Mario Molla (49.48)
|Aitor Martinez (48.87)
|4th Leg
|Luis Dominguez (47.95)
|Bruno Ortiz-Canavate (49.69)
|FINAL TIME
|3:15.24
|3:16.71
The biggest difference-maker with this morning’s relay was anchor Luis Dominguez, who sped to a 47.95 split on the end of the relay. That time was significantly faster than the 48.98 Dominguez swam in prelims of the men’s 100 free a few days ago, setting a new Spanish Record.
That 100 free record didn’t stand for long, however, as Sergio de Celis led the team off in 48.82 this morning, beating Dominguez’s mark by 0.16 seconds. Here is a split comparison between De Celis’ record swim opening the relay tonight and Dominguez’s record from a few days ago:
|Splits
|Sergio de Celis – 4×100 Free Relay Lead-Off Split
|Luis Domingiuez – Men’s 100 Free Prelims
|50m
|23.51
|23.33
|100m
|25.31
|25.65
|FINAL TIME
|48.82
|48.98
De Celis swam the individual 100 free earlier in the meet, clocking a 49.34, missing the cut to advance to finals.