Queensland SC Championships Day 2: OW Specialist Kareena Lee Rips 15:41 1500 Free

2022 QUEENSLAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 12 to 14, 2022

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

SCM (25m)

Timed Finals

The 2nd day of the 2022 Queensland Short Course Championships featured more fast swimming from some of the best and brightest of Queensland’s young swimmers.

Sophie Martin broke the Queensland All-Comers Record for the girls 16 100 breast, swimming a 1:08.62. The swim marks a new personal best for Martin by well over a second and moves her to #10 all-time among Australian girls age 16.

28-year-old Kareena Lee ripped a 15:41.71 to win the women’s 12 & over 1500 free, finishing a full minute ahead of the next fastest swimmer. She swam a well put together race, splitting 7:46.00 on the 1st 750m, then coming home in 7:55.71. Lee is primarily an open water swimmer, having won Bronze in the women’s 10K at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last Summer.

Somerset GC’s Koa Stotz posted a dominant victory in the boys 11 100 breast, speeding to a massive new personal best of 1:16.53. The swim marks Stotz’s first time under 1:20 in the event and was good for him to win by well over 5 seconds. He was also just off the Championships Record of 1:15.83, which has stood since 2003.

18-year-old Isaac Cooper (Rackley) had a great performance in the men’s open 100 IM, winning the race in 54.12. That performance puts Cooper 4th all-time among Australian 18-year-olds in the event. He took the race out exceptionally fast, splitting 12.13 on the fly leg and a blistering 11.92 on the back leg for a 24.05 on the 1st 50.

Cooper and St. Andrew’s Lewis Blackburn both went on to have solid swims in the open men’s 100 back as well. Blackburn won the race in 51.61, with Cooper in tow at 51.97.

Brisbane Grammar’s Elois McLellan didn’t swim a personal best in the girls 12-year-old 100 breast, but she did win the race in 1:12.99, touching just over a second off the Championship Record of 1:11.82. Her time was also just off her personal best of 1:12.41.

Oscar Kolenbet took the boys 13 100 breast in 1:07.99, taking half a second off his previous best. He swam a great race, holding steady through the entirety of the swim. Ryan Bambach clocked a massive personal best en route to winning the boys 14 100 breast, touching in 1:04.85.

Leah Neale was in action in the women’s open 100 free, claiming victory in 53.42. It was a decent swim for the 27-year-old, who went out in 25.89 and came home in 27.53.