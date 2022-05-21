2022 Australian Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the second to last day of Australian trials, the women’s 200 back, men’s 200 fly, women’s 50 fly, men’s 400 IM, men’s 100 free, and women’s 1500 free will be swum.

We kick off this session with defending Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown, who is the top seed in the women’s 200 back. She swam a relativley pedestrian time of 2:11.57 this morning, but expect her to be must faster considering her trend of dropping significant time from prelims to finals this meet. This race will also be short course 100 back world record holder Mina Atherton’s last chance at making the Worlds team.

Some other big races that we will see include the men’s 400 IM, where Olympic bronze medalist Brendon Smith leads the pack. He was over ten seconds off of his Australian record of 4:09.27 this morning, swimming a time of 4:21.86 in prelims. However, it was still fast enough for him to be the top seed, with Kieren Pollard, See-Bom Lee, and Elliott Pogerson following him close behind.

Perhaps the biggest battle of the night will be in the men’s 100 fly, with a field of stars including 16-year-old phenon Flynn Southam, who was just 0.02 off his Australian age group record in prelims. William Yang tied him as the top seed, as they both swam a time of 48.62 in the heats. Jack Cartwright was the third sub-49 swimmer, being the third seed with a time of 48.66, while Tokyo 4×100 free relay member Matt Temple came in fourth. This race will be a good opportunity to gauge how the Aussie men’s sprint freestylers will fare at Worlds without Kyle Chalmers.

Finally, in the women’s 1500 free, we will get to see a race between Australian record holder Maddy Gough, as well as 800 free qualifiers Kiah Melverton and Lani Pallister.

WOMEN 200 BACK FINALS

World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

Australian Record: 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record: 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

(2021) FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08

MEN 200 FLY FINALS

World Record: 1:50.73 – Kristof Milak (2019)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)

Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96 – Chad le Clos (2012)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71

WOMEN 50 FLY FINALS

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

World Junior Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee (2017)

Australian Record: 25.31 – Holly Barratt (2019)

(2019) Commonwealth Record: 25.20 – Francesca Halsall (2014)

MEN 400 IM FINALS

World Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin (2021)

Australian Record: 4:09.27 – Brendon Smith (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record: 4:09.18 – Duncan Scott (2022)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48

MEN 100 FREE FINALS

World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo (2009)

World Junior Record: 47.30 – David Popovici (2021)

Australian Record: 47.04 – Cam McEvoy (2016)

Commonwealth Record: 47.04 – Cam McEvoy (2016)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 48.77

WOMEN 1500 FREE FINALS