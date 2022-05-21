2022 Australian Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
On the second to last day of Australian trials, the women’s 200 back, men’s 200 fly, women’s 50 fly, men’s 400 IM, men’s 100 free, and women’s 1500 free will be swum.
We kick off this session with defending Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown, who is the top seed in the women’s 200 back. She swam a relativley pedestrian time of 2:11.57 this morning, but expect her to be must faster considering her trend of dropping significant time from prelims to finals this meet. This race will also be short course 100 back world record holder Mina Atherton’s last chance at making the Worlds team.
Some other big races that we will see include the men’s 400 IM, where Olympic bronze medalist Brendon Smith leads the pack. He was over ten seconds off of his Australian record of 4:09.27 this morning, swimming a time of 4:21.86 in prelims. However, it was still fast enough for him to be the top seed, with Kieren Pollard, See-Bom Lee, and Elliott Pogerson following him close behind.
Perhaps the biggest battle of the night will be in the men’s 100 fly, with a field of stars including 16-year-old phenon Flynn Southam, who was just 0.02 off his Australian age group record in prelims. William Yang tied him as the top seed, as they both swam a time of 48.62 in the heats. Jack Cartwright was the third sub-49 swimmer, being the third seed with a time of 48.66, while Tokyo 4×100 free relay member Matt Temple came in fourth. This race will be a good opportunity to gauge how the Aussie men’s sprint freestylers will fare at Worlds without Kyle Chalmers.
Finally, in the women’s 1500 free, we will get to see a race between Australian record holder Maddy Gough, as well as 800 free qualifiers Kiah Melverton and Lani Pallister.
WOMEN 200 BACK FINALS
- World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- World Junior Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Australian Record: 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08
MEN 200 FLY FINALS
- World Record: 1:50.73 – Kristof Milak (2019)
- World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)
- Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96 – Chad le Clos (2012)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71
WOMEN 50 FLY FINALS
- World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom (2014)
- World Junior Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee (2017)
- Australian Record: 25.31 – Holly Barratt (2019)
- Commonwealth Record: 25.20 – Francesca Halsall (2014)
MEN 400 IM FINALS
- World Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin (2021)
- Australian Record: 4:09.27 – Brendon Smith (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 4:09.18 – Duncan Scott (2022)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48
MEN 100 FREE FINALS
- World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo (2009)
- World Junior Record: 47.30 – David Popovici (2021)
- Australian Record: 47.04 – Cam McEvoy (2016)
- Commonwealth Record: 47.04 – Cam McEvoy (2016)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 48.77
WOMEN 1500 FREE FINALS
- World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- World Junior Record: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Australian Record: 15:46.13 – Maddy Gough (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 15:40.14 – Lauren Boyle (2015)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 16:29.57
Honestly not expecting anything crazy from Kaylee tonight. I think she swims a comfortable 2:07 which is more than she needs. As much as I love MOC I am team Minna. I want to see her on the world stage again and it would be good to have a spare backstroker up our sleeves for relay heats. Also MOC’s schedule is going to be frenzied enough already.
Excited to see what Smith is able to drop tonight!
Not expecting any sub 48 from the M100 free tonight but I am hoping Flynn can lower his record again and we can get a few sub 48.5s. Honestly would be good for Cody to make the free relay, because he can be… Read more »
Men’s 100 FREE, not Fly.
On your marks..