Patrick Callan Discusses Decision to Move to Cal for 5th Year in NCAA

US Tokyo Olympian Patrick Callan has announced that he will be transferring to Cal to use his COVID-19 fifth year. Callan made the announcement by placing the Cal Men’s Swimming and Diving Instagram handle in his own Instagram bio. Callan sat down with SwimSwam to explain why he made the move, emphasizing that he loves Michigan but after not performing the way he wanted to in multiple championship meets this season, he was feeling burnt out and ready for a change.

