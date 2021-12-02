2021 US Open: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first prelim session of the 2021 US Open get under way at 10 AM EST this morning in Greensboro. Swimmers will compete in the 400 free, 200 IM and 50 free today.

Highlighting the morning session is Katie Ledecky, who lit up the pool last night in the 800 free in her first race after switching her training base to the University of Florida. Joining her in the 400 free will be fellow US Tokyo Olympian Paige Madden. The Florida distance group will also be the focus in the men’s 400 free, where Bobby Finke and Trey Freeman will look to impress but may also be challenged by Malaysia’s 19 year-old Hoe Yien Khiew.

Another pro with a new training home, Leah Smith, comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 IM, while high school senior and Texas A&M commit Baylor Nelson of SwimMac is the top seed in the men’s 200 IM. A pair of veterans come in as the top seeds in the 50 free, as 33 year old Madison Kennedy and 32 year old Bruno Fratus will look to hold off a field of younger challengers.

Women’s 400 free

Men’s 400 free

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 50 free

Men’s 50 free