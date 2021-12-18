2021 SC World Champs: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st
- Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- SCM (25m)
The 2021 Short Course World Championships continue with the third finals session featuring finals of the men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 free, women’s 800 free, and mixed 4×50 medley relay, along with semis of the men’s 100 IM, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 fly, women’s 100 IM, and men’s 50 back.
Quite a few stars who have already won events over the first two days will racing tonight, ranging from Maggie MacNeil to Daiya Seto to Shaine Casas.
At least two prominent names who you might’ve been expected to be racing in this session will not be. Ilya Shymanovich failed to make the 200 breast final after winning the 100. breast yesterday, while Canadian teen Summer McIntosh will not be competing in the 800 free after having the 2nd-fastest time in yesterday’s heats.
Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final
- World Record: 2:00.16 – PRIGODA Kirill (RSF) 13 DEC 2018
- Championship Record: 2:00.16 – PRIGODA Kirill (RSF) 13 DEC 2018
- World Junior Record: 2:03.23 – YAMAGUCHI Akihiro (JPN) 14 DEC 2012
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final
- World Record: 50.25 – CAMPBELL Cate (AUS) 26 OCT 2017
- Championship Record: 51.14 – KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi (NED) 13 DEC 2018
- World Junior Record: 51.45 – SANCHEZ Kayla (CAN) 14 DEC 2018
Men’s 100 IM – Semis
- World Record: 49.28 – DRESSEL Caeleb (USA) 22 NOV 2020
- Championship Record: 50.63 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 14 DEC 2018
- World Junior Record: 50.63 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 14 DEC 2018
Women’s 200 Backstroke – Final
- World Record: 1:58.94 – McKEOWN Kaylee (AUS) 28 NOV 2020
- Championship Record: 1:59.23 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 5 DEC 2014
- World Junior Record: 2:00.03 – FRANKLIN Missy (USA) 22 OCT 2011
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Semis
- World Record: 20.16 – DRESSEL Caeleb (USA) 21 NOV 2020
- Championship Record: 20.26 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 5 DEC 2014
- World Junior Record: 20.98 – SIMONS Kenzo (NED) 22 DEC 2019
Women’s 50 Butterfly – Semis
- World Record: 24.38 – ALSHAMMAR Therese (SWE) 22 NOV 2009
- Championship Record: 24.47 – KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi (NED) 14 DEC 2018
- World Junior Record: 25.14 – IKEE Rikako (JPN) 14 NOV 2017
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Final
- World Record: 47.78 – DRESSEL Caeleb (USA) 21 NOV 2020
- Championship Record: 48.08 – le CLOS Chad (RSA) 8 DEC 2016
- World Junior Record: 49.53 – LI Zhuhao (CHN) 19 NOV 2017
Women’s 100 IM – Semis
- World Record: 56.51 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 7 AUG 2017
- Championship Record: 56.70 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 5 DEC 2014
- World Junior Record: 57.59 – SHKURDAI Anastasiya (BLR) 22 NOV 2020
Men’s 50 Backstroke – Semis
- World Record: 22.22 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 6 DEC 2014
- Championship Record: 22.22 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 6 DEC 2014
- World Junior Record: 22.77 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 14 DEC 2018
Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final
- World Record: 7:59.34 – BELMONTE Mireia (ESP) 10 AUG 2013
- Championship Record: 8:03.41 – BELMONTE GARCIA Mireia (ESP) 4 DEC 2014
- World Junior Record: 7:59.44 – WANG Jianjiahe (CHN) 6 OCT 2018
Mixed Medley 4×50 Relay – Final
- World Record: 1:36.18 – Netherlands – 7 NOV 2021
- Championship Record: 1:36.40 – United States – 13 DEC 2018