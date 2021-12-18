15-Year-Old Rising Star Summer McIntosh Pulls Out of Women’s 800 Free Final

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 7:59.34 – BELMONTE Mireia (ESP) 10 AUG 2013

Championship Record: 8:03.41 – BELMONTE GARCIA Mireia (ESP) 4 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 7:59.44 – WANG Jianjiahe (CHN) 6 OCT 2018

Top 8:

Li Bingjie (CHN) – 8:10.08 Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 8:13.37 Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:13.61 Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 8:14.10 Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (RSF) – 8:14.53 Martina Caramignioli (ITA) – 8:15.01 Katie Grimes (USA) – 8:16.01 Anna Egorova (RSF) – 8:17.03

FINA has published the start lists for the final of the women’s 800 freestyle tonight, and there’s been a notable change. 15-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh has scratched out of the race. McIntosh posted the 2nd-fastest time in the heats of the 800, clocking an 8:13.37.

Not only was the performance a personal best for McIntosh, she absolutely obliterated one of the oldest Canadian Records. The previous record was held at 8:19.99 from March of 2009, when McIntosh was just 2 years old. On day 1 of the meet, McIntosh placed 5th in the 200 free, swimming a new personal best (1:53.65).

The reason for McIntosh’s scratch is still unknown. On the start list for the 800, FINA simply added a note saying “Summer McIntosh will not swim.” Looking forward, assuming she’ll swim it, McIntosh has one event left on her schedule – the women’s 400 free, which will be swum on Sunday (day 4). She’s the top seed in the 400, but she’ll have a fight on her hands, as she’ll be going up against an on-fire Siobhan Haughey, who’s already broken a World Record at this meet.

With McIntosh out, USA’s Emma Weyant has been brought up to the final. Weyant swam an 8:20.65 in prelims.