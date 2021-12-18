Robert Griswold Earns Two Golds on Day 1 of 2021 U.S. Para Nationals

2021 U.S. PARALYMPIC SWIMMING NATIONALS

December 17-19, 2021

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Long Course Meters

Two-time U.S. Paralympian Robert Griswold won gold in the men’s 50 back multi-class on day 1 of the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Swimming Nationals with a time of 30.10, coming within .13 of his own S8 world record from 2019. He then claimed first place again in the 50 fly with a time of 28.34, within 1.5 seconds of the S8 world record.

The events in Greensboro are being contested as multi-class events, meaning all athletes compete in the same heat, regardless of classification. They are only divided by gender.

The winner and placings are decided not by who touches the wall first in the heat, but by who comes closest to the world record in their classification. As a reminder, here is a breakdown of the para-swimming classification system:

PARA CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM

There are 14 classifications for Paralympic swimmers, typically denoted as “S” followed by a number.

“SB” designates an athletes classification for breaststroke events

“SM” is for individual medley events

Athletes with physical impairments are classified in S1-S10, SB1-SB9, and SM1-SM10 with numbers 1-10 ranging from more severe activity limitations to less severe limitations.

Athletes with visual impairments are classified in S/SB11-13.

Athletes with intellectual impairments are classified in S/SB14.

Three-time Paralympian Mckenzie Coan took home the first national title of the meet in the women’s multi-class 400 free with a time of 5:14.83. She came within 9 seconds of the time that earned her gold in Tokyo and within 16 seconds of the S7 class world record.

“It was awesome to go out there, that was my first 400 free since finals in Tokyo. To go out there, get a little bit more racing experience for the year was fun,” she told U.S. Para-swimming after the race.

17-year-old Parker Egbert started his meet off strong with a gold medal win in the men’s 400 free multi-class where he touched the wall first with a time of 4:34.74. He then swam the 100 fly multi-class and posted a 1:01.12, out-touching fellow 17-year-old and S14 swimmer Jeff Lovett, who finished second, by 1.5 seconds. Egbert came within 7 seconds of the 100 fly S14 world record to win gold.

Two-time Paralympian Elizabeth Marks dominated the women’s 50 back multi-class, touching the wall first in the S6 class with a time of 39.79 to win the event.

Canadian Paralympian Angela Marina claimed first place in the women’s 100 back multi-class with a time of 1:13.90, competing in the S14 class.

Hannah Aspden, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in Tokyo, earned a national title in the women’s 50 fly multi-class with a 32.20, competing in the S9 class. She also won silver in the 50 back multi-class with a 33.47 in the S9 class.

The quartet of Matthew Torres, Coan, Aspden, and Drennan Shall ended day 1’s finals session by winning the mixed 400 free relay with a time of 4:44.65.