Americans Katie Grimes, Lydia Jacoby Pulled from World Championships (COVID)

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

American teenager Katie Grimes has followed her Canadian peer Summer McIntosh out of the finals of the women’s 800 free on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi.

Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby has also been withdrawn from the meet for the Americans.

Grimes and Jacoby are both out while in the COVID-19 protocols, though USA Swimming declined to elaborate if that meant that they tested positive or were in close contact with an individual who tested positive. So far, she and Jacoby are the only Americans who have been obviously knocked out for COVID-19 protocols, though entire other federations have been removed and forced into quarantine by a single positive test.

USA Swimming says that they are testing at a higher level than required, with athletes undergoing scrutiny every 48 hours.

Per protocols, Grimes and Jacoby will now have to quarantine for 7 days before she is allowed to leave the country.

McIntosh, meanwhile, was withdrawn for “load management” purposes. She still has a swim remaining in the 400 free at this meet, as well as at least one relay, the 800 free relay, remaining.

Grimes, who was still entered in the event when prelims began on Saturday morning, was a fairly-late scratch from the event. She qualified 7th in prelims on Friday morning in 8:16.01. McIntosh was the 2nd seed in 8:13.37, which broke the Canadian Record by six seconds.

Grimes was a 2020 U.S. Olympian in the 800 free. She qualified by placing 2nd behind Katie Ledecky in the long course version of the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 8:20.36.

She dropped time in Tokyo, swimming 8:17.05 in prelims to qualify 2nd for the final, and ultimately finished 4th in the final in 8:19.38.

The 800 free was Grimes’ only individual event at the meet. Jacoby, meanwhile, was also withdrawn from the meet, with her signature event, the 100 breaststroke, remaining. She was the Olympic champion in the 100 breaststroke over the summer.

As a result of the scratches, another American, Emma Weyant, and Hungary’s Anja Kesely, move into the final.