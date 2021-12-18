Siobhan Haughey Breaks SC World Championship Record in 100 Free

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey missed her own personal best and Asian Record, but earned another gold medal on Saturday in the women’s 100 free final.

Her time of 50.98 broke a World Championship Record in the event that was previously set by Ranomi Kromowidjojo in 2018. Kromowidjojo’s old record time was 51.14.

Splits Comparison:

Siobhan Haughey Ranomi Kromowidjojo Siobhan Haughey New Meet Record Old Meet Record Personal Best/Asian Record 50m 24.52 24.66 24.47 100m 26.46 26.48 26.32 Final Time 50.98 51.14 50.79

Haughey beat out Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom (51.31) in the race. Sjostrom has 4 World Championship gold medals in short course, but none were in this race – her best finish came in Doha in 2014, where she took silver.

The win for Haughey is her 2nd gold medal of the meet. On Wednesday, she won, and set a World Record, in the 200 free. That made for Hong Kong’s first-ever World Championship in swimming.