Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey Breaks SC World Championship Record in 100 Free

Comments: 1

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey missed her own personal best and Asian Record, but earned another gold medal on Saturday in the women’s 100 free final.

Her time of 50.98 broke a World Championship Record in the event that was previously set by Ranomi Kromowidjojo in 2018. Kromowidjojo’s old record time was 51.14.

Splits Comparison:

Siobhan Haughey Ranomi Kromowidjojo
New Meet Record Old Meet Record
Personal Best/Asian Record
50m 24.52 24.66 24.47
100m 26.46 26.48 26.32
Final Time 50.98 51.14 50.79

Haughey beat out Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom (51.31) in the race. Sjostrom has 4 World Championship gold medals in short course, but none were in this race – her best finish came in Doha in 2014, where she took silver.

The win for Haughey is her 2nd gold medal of the meet. On Wednesday, she won, and set a World Record, in the 200 free. That made for Hong Kong’s first-ever World Championship in swimming.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
iLikePsych
7 minutes ago

Funny how Sarah Sjostrom had the WR in SCM and has the WR in LCM, but no world championship gold medals in the 100 free…

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!